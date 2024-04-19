Kia unveils the name of its first pickup truck

Kia has finally revealed the name of its long awaited pickup truck.

The firm shares that the name, Tasman, is inspired by the rugged beauty and pioneering spirit of Tasmania, an island at the southernmost tip of Australia. The name is meant to evoke a spirit of adventure and exploration.

The Tasman name was initially proposed by Kia Australia, and was ultimately chosen due its connection to Tasmania, the island of inspiration, alongside the Tasman Sea. The island boasts a stunning landscape and diverse wildlife, contributing to a sense of wonder and community which is said to be impossible to find anywhere else on earth.

The Tasman name is said to capture the spirit of adventure and reflect the nature of the upcoming pickup truck. In an effort to showcase the inspiration behind the name, Kia released a video featuring a blacksmith taking inspiration from Tasmania's landscape to create the Tasman emblem.

The Tasman marks Kia's first step into the global C-segment pickup truck market. On top of being a practical work partner, Kia states that the Tasman will redefine the concept of a lifestyle pickup, making it more suitable for a dynamic 24/7 lifestyle while catering to diverse personal and extreme leisure pursuits.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.