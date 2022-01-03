Kia's first car with Kia Connect Lite, the compact SUV Sonet, launches in Singapore

Kia has just launched the Sonet on our shores. It's a compact SUV, and according to the brand, it is "aimed at a young generation of intrepid consumers who possess an appetite for adventure, are discerning about design, and embraces smart technologies."

The latter part about embracing technologies is served by the fact that this is the first Kia to work with the Kia Connect Lite app.

The app lets you control and manage certain settings of the car. For example, you can use the app to lock and unlock their vehicles. You can also use it to run a diagnostics check, check your battery status, see how much fuel you have remaining, and more.

PHOTO: Kia

But perhaps the most helpful feature is the emergency assist feature which can immediately notify pre-registered emergency services and contacts should the vehicle's airbags go off.

One thing worth noting is that Kia Connect Lite is a subscription service (pricing details below). And although the Sonet is the first car here to support it, there are plans to roll it out to select Kia models in the second quarter of 2022.

Despite being Kia's entry-level SUV, it has quite a lot of modern amenities. Users can choose from various drive and traction modes, and its 8-inch infotainment system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also has a 4.2-inch TFT LCD instrument cluster and a wireless smartphone charger.

Powering the Sonet is Kia's 1.5-litre Gamma that develops 113hp and 144nm of torque. It's mated to a 6-speed CVT transmission.

Availability and pricing

The Sonet has 392 litres of boot capacity.

PHOTO: Kia

The Kia Sonet is available now in the SX variant with prices starting at $109,999. An early bird discount

of $2,000 off the purchase price of the all-new Sonet and $2,000 worth of service

credits will be available from Jan 1 till Feb 8, 2022.

Test drives are also available now and customers who visit the launch this coming weekend (Jan 1 & 2) at Kia Alexandra Showroom can receive a Kia portable speaker door gift.

The standard retail price of the Kia Connect Lite service starts at $600 for a two-year subscription. However, for a limited time only, Kia will be offering a complimentary two-year subscription with any purchase of the Kia Sonet.

