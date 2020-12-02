The kiasu Singaporean’s guide to maximising your $100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers

It's time for a Singapoliday with your SingapoRediscovers vouchers. Starting yesterday (Dec 1), if you are a Singaporean aged 18 and above, you would be eligible for $100 worth of vouchers to spend on tourist attractions, hotels and tours.

However, as previously announced, the vouchers can only be used at STB approved, hotels, leisure attractions and local tours. So if you were looking to use your vouchers for a cruise or make purchases from retail shops or for food and beverages, you're out of luck, unless it is a part of a bundled packaged that's STB endorsed.

And if you thought you could games the system by combining the vouchers with your family members or friends to put together a small fortune to spend, think again.

The vouchers cannot be stacked or combined with others within the same redemption. That said $100 is not a small sum, and staycations aside, most activities will fall well within the free vouchers limit.

So here's the question now: How can I get the most bang for my buck (or in this case vouchers)? Well, we've scoured through the websites of the five authorised booking partners and here's the rundown of what we feel are the best ways to get the maximum value from your tourism vouchers.

Pick the right booking channel and payment method

Play your cards rights and you'll be able to get rebates and vouchers that you can use to book even more experiences here in Singapore.

For those who are planning for a staycation, you may want to consider booking via Klook. When you use at least $50 of your SingapoRediscovers vouchers when you make a hotel booking with them, you will receive a $50 Klook voucher that you can use for a subsequent hotel stay booking via Klook.

Book your stay with your SingapoRediscovers vouchers at Klook exclusive hotels Andaz Singapore and Lloyd's Inn and receive a $50 hotel rebate voucher.

If you are a UOB cardholder, you can stretch your dollar further on Trip.com, spend a minimum of $30 for a $5 discount and enjoy a $20 discount with a minimum spend of $100 when you use the applicable coupon codes together with your vouchers.

UOB cardholders also enjoy discounts on Klook, only if you are purchasing an experience that is above $100, and you are utilising the full $100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers amount. You'll get $5 off minimum additional spend of $30 (the amount you have to still pay after redeeming your vouchers), and $20 off with a minimum additional spend of $100, when you pay with your UOB card.

If you are a DBS/POSB, OCBC or Citibank cardmember, Traveloka is offering a $10 return for hotel bookings in 2021, when you make any booking on the platform.

Go for bundle deals

The other way to save would be to check out the exclusive bundle deals that the various platforms have put together in collaboration with hotels and other attractions. These bundles usually cost less than it would if you were to purchase the individual components separately, so you could think of these as extra savings on top of using your vouchers.

Here are the ones that we've picked out and think you should consider:

$100 dining credits at Mandarin Oriental

Double the worth of your SingapoRediscovers vouchers when you book a stay at Mandarin Oriental Singapore. Do it before Dec 21 and you will receive $100 dining credit to spend at their dining establishments

You will also get daily breakfast for two, late checkout at 6pm - for stays from Jan 2 to June 30, 2021 as well as complimentary bed and breakfast for the 3rd and 4th occupants of applicable rooms.

Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore and Gardens by the Bay staycation

The package, which can be found on Changi Recommends includes two welcome cocktails breakfast for two and $60 dining credits at Se7enth, a fitness trial at Absolute Cycle Downtown Gallery and Tapout Fitness Singapore for first-timers and two adult tickets to Gardens by the Bay (Flower Dome and Cloud Forest).

On a normal basis without the bundle, it would cost you about $400, not including the $60 dining credit. However, you can have this entire experience for just $320 or $360, before you use your tourism vouchers, depending on the room type you pick — a one-bedroom deluxe room or executive.

YOTEL Singapore and Wildlife Reserves Singapore staycation

For under $300, you can book a River Safari Package will include one-night accommodation, breakfast and River Safari tickets for two adults and one child. Based on our calculations, the full experience ala carte would cost more than $300 under normal circumstances.

A Walk in the Farrer Park package

For $600, enjoy a 2-night stay at One Farrer Hotel in Mint Den and receive access to exclusive tours such as Secrets of Jalan Besar tour, Tekka Market to Table tour, and Culinary Masterclass with lunch for 2.

Considering that two nights in the hotel would cost at least $500, this bundle package seems pretty worth it.

Family Glamping at the Fullerton Hotel

This SingapoRediscovers vouchers exclusive deal consists of 1 night accommodation at the Fullerton Hotel in the Premier Collyer Suite, Chandon breakfast, afternoon tea and evening cocktails with canapes for three (two adults, one child).

It also includes a children glamping experience including a sleeping tent with a constellation projector lamp and take-home sleeping bags, and the entire package costs $846. Considering that a normal night's stay is upwards of $700, we say that it's a pretty good deal when you consider all the extra items that you'll get.

With your SingapoRediscovers vouchers, this would be the best time to visit places in Singapore you've always wanted to and spend some time with your loved ones. After all, we can't go anywhere overseas for now. But remember to use the vouchers before they expire next year on June 30.

