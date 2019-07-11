The kiasu Singaporean's guide to hiring a maid

Read also

This security bond (in the form of an insurance or banker's guarantee) ensures that both you and the helper will comply with the Work Permit Conditions.

The insurers of the security bond are required to send the bond's details to MOM before the maid arrives in Singapore.

The employer must ensure that the security bond can be processed in time (this may take up to 3 working days), and that it takes effect on the maid's date of arrival.

Failure to do so will result in the maid being refused entry into Singapore, and having to be sent home.

DISCHARGE OF THE SECURITY BOND

The security bond will be discharged in full when the maid's services end without any breach of the security bond's conditions by either party.

In other words, while the employer themselves must comply with the bond's conditions, they must also take reasonable steps to ensure that their maid complies with the conditions as well.

Any violations of the security bond's conditions, either by the maid or the employer, can be reported to MOM.

WHEN WILL THE SECURITY BOND BE DISCHARGED?

An employer will be discharged from the security bond liability for a worker once:

The maid's Work Permit has been cancelled;

The maid has returned home; and

There were no breaches of any of the conditions of the security bond.

If all of the above conditions are met, the security bond will discharged about one week after the helper leaves Singapore. Once the bond has been discharged, the employer will be notified by post.

IN WHAT SITUATIONS WOULD THE SECURITY BOND BE FORFEITED?

The security bond may be forfeited where:

The employer or the maid fails to follow any of the conditions set out in the Work Permit (for example, becoming pregnant) or the security bond;