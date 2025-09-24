Kickstart F1 fever with pro driving simulators and racing games at Timezone Orchard Xchange

Fans of Formula One (F1) can gear up for the racing season at Timezone Singapore's Orchard Xchange outlet as the arcade operator is transforming the venue into a racing hub this weekend.

On Sept 27 and 28, visitors can enjoy a variety of racing-themed experiences in celebration of the upcoming F1 Singapore Grand Prix, which is taking place from Oct 3 to 5, TimeZone Singapore announced in a press release on Monday (Sept 22).

The main highlight of Timezone Singapore's celebrations is the F1 Simulator Experience — where visitors can experience racing in the driver's seat in two professional racing simulators.

Any double deal reload (a promotion that grants double credits when recharging the Timezone card) at Timezone Orchard Xchange will grant one free simulator ride and platinum members can also redeem a free turn through their Timezone app.

Other things to look out for include three all-new driving and racing games making their debut — two of which are brand new to the market.

These include motorcycle racing game Speed Rider 4DX Twin Motion and Nascar Pitstop, a skill-based, carnival-style redemption game stimulating the high-pressure environments of a Nascar pit stop.

The third game is one that's new to Timezone Orchard Xchange — Legend of Spark, a motion-seat kids' racer.

There will also be a Legend of Spark challenge for younger guests where families can compete for high scores and stand a chance to win prizes — 8,000 points for sweet treats and 20,000 for a mystery gift.

In addition to the new games, fan favourites will be available across Timezone outlets from Sept 27 to Oct 5.

These include Fast and Furious Turbo (exclusive to Orchard Xchange arcade), Asphalt 9 DX, Bigfoot Crush, as well as multiplayer classics like Hot Wheels 6 Player and Wangan Midnight Maximum Tune 6 RR.

From Sept 27 until Oct 5, all 14 Timezone venues islandwide will also offer a $1 Racing Games promotion.

More information can be found on Timezone Singapore's Instagram page.

