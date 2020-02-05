Kid-friendly recipe: Healthy no-fry doughnuts

Are doughnuts your kids' favourite? Make these healthy no-fry snacks, which are baked instead and so easy to make at home. Try this recipe with them - it's a perfect bonding activity. This recipe serves 6.

Bumblebee doughnuts

Ingredients

100 ml milk

75 g whipping cream

1 tbsp melted butter + more for greasing

1 medium egg

2 tbsp honey

5 drops vanilla essence

150g Morinaga hot cake mix

1 tsp cake flour

1 tsp black cocoa powder or Varlhona dark cocoa powder

A few drops of yellow icing colour

Tools

Silicon doughnut moulds

Home-made piping bags

Parchment paper

Small sharp knife

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180 deg C. Grease doughnut moulds. Set aside.

2. Combine milk, whipping cream, butter, egg, honey and vanilla essence in a large bowl. Mix well using a hand whisk.

3. Add hot cake mix in 2 to 3 parts, mixing well with each addition to ensure that there are no lumps.

4. Add 4 tsp batter to cake flour in a small bowl. Mix well. Spoon batter into a piping bag.

5. Add 4 tsp batter to black cocoa powder in a clean separate bowl. Mix well. Spoon batter into a piping bag.

6. Add yellow icing colour to remaining batter. Mix well.

7. Using the piping bag containing black cocoa powder batter, pipe outlines for the bee onto prepared mould.

8. Place in oven. Bake at 180 deg C for 1.5 minutes.

9. Remove mould from oven. Spoon yellow batter evenly into doughnut moulds until 90 per cent full. Level surface with a teaspoon.

10. Bake at 180 deg C for 14 to 15 minutes.

11. Pipe design for the wings and feelers onto parchment paper. Bake at 180°C for 2 to 3 minutes.

12. Using a skewer and small sharp knife, make small holes and slits for each doughnut. Place feelers and wings into the slits to complete the bumblebee character. Serve.

Note: Allow doughnuts to cool down on a wire rack before removing from the moulds to prevent the designs from falling apart.

This recipe is from Kawaii Sweet Treats, by Shirley Wong, also known as Little Miss Bento.

This article was first published in Young Parents.