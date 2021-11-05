Kids, fight deforestation with animal friends and more at PLQ's interactive exhibition

A new activity is coming to the east, specifically Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ).

For the upcoming school holidays, kids can look forward to learning about deforestation and its environmental impact at the interactive exhibition.

Join the Mandai Kids Club and awaken your inner hero in the fight against deforestation while befriending animal buddies like Khansa and discovering their stories.

Complete missions with the help of Ranger Buddy's mission hub and collect various hints located within the shopping mall to earn Ranger Buddies reward pins and badges!

Click here to start your mission and here for more details.

If you prefer something calmer, head over to the Libraries and Archives Blueprint (LAB25) exhibition located on level two outside Uniqlo.

It aims to offer lifelong learning, champion information literacy, and ensure the national library board's (NLB) resources and services are accessible by all.

Besides the two nature-themed discovery sculptures, don't forget to check out the wallpaper and lift doors sporting thematic decal!

Scan the QR codes there to view and borrow relevant eResources or access NLB digital resources like eBooks and BiblioAsia articles.

