Kids who snack may have better-quality diets

Children who eat between meals may be getting fruits and other elements of a healthy diet that they would not otherwise eat, a small study of kids' diet quality suggests.

Researchers examined data on eating habits among 150 families in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, with children 5 to 7 years old.

The study team surveyed participants on three separate occasions about what they ate and drank over the previous 24 hours.

When researchers only looked at meals kids ate, children had an average so-called Healthy Eating Index (HEI) score of 55.3 out of a possible 100 points for an optimal diet, the study found. But when researchers also looked at snacks, kids' average scores rose to 57.1.

"Among the children included in the current study, snacking was found to contribute positively to overall diet quality," lead study author Katie Loth of the University of Minnesota and colleagues write in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

"However, snacking was also found to contribute to children's mean consumption of refined grains and sugar sweetened beverages," Loth and colleagues write.

With only meals counted, children averaged 3.9 servings of refined grains like white bread and 0.4 servings of sugary beverages like sodas and fruit drinks, the study found.

Including snacks, kids got 5 daily servings of refined grains and 0.54 daily servings of sugary drinks.