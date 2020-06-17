KidZania Singapore to shut down for good after 4 years in Sentosa

SINGAPORE - Local tourist attraction KidZania Singapore is closing its doors for good after four years, the company announced on Tuesday (June 16).

In a Facebook post, the company said its theme park in Sentosa will not be reopening upon the lifting of circuit breaker measures and other social restrictions. It did not elaborate on the reasons for its closure in its post.

"We've had the pleasure of being here for four years. We've had the joy of entertaining and educating one million kids," the company said.

"We thank you for joining and helping us build a billion memories. ZanK-U and good-bye," it said, using a term it often uses - a play on "thank you" and "KidZania" - to express its appreciation.

Singapore enters the second phase of its reopening after the circuit breaker period on Friday, but tourist attractions, both indoor and outdoor, have still not been given the green light to reopen.

The Straits Times has contacted KidZania for comment.

The KidZania theme park gives children a taste of different careers such as firefighting, window washing, medicine and journalism through role-playing in an interactive mini-city.

KidZania Singapore was among a number of tourist attractions that rolled out digital initiatives earlier this year in response to the circuit breaker period. The company launched a social media content series called #KidZaniaAtHome in April, when it celebrated its fourth year of operation.

The KidZania brand is an international franchise with 29 facilities in 22 countries worldwide according to its website, including locations such as Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Manila.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, all its facilities are currently closed to the public except for those in South Korea and Japan.

Kai Kals, our City will not be reopening its doors upon the lifting of circuit breaker measures and other social... Posted by KidZania Singapore on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.