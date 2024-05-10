KidZania Singapore's back: Theme park for kids reopens on May 16 with 'next-gen jobs'

Children’s edutainment theme park KidZania Singapore, which shuttered in 2020 amid the pandemic, is set to reopen on May 16 on Sentosa after a 10-month renovation.

The indoor attraction – a child-size replica city that spans 7,600 sq m over two levels – allows children up to the age of 17 to explore more than 70 different jobs in a range of local and international companies through realistic role-play. It will operate under the new management of Sim Leisure Group.

Among the 41 partner establishments are old favourites such as the Singapore Civil Defence Force, Singapore Police Force, Parkway East Hospital and Kiss 92FM, as well as 34 new ones such as The Straits Times, Malaysia Airlines, Shopee and H&M.

Interactive learning experiences tailored for children of different ages will see them step into the shoes of a firefighter, police officer, doctor, journalist, radio DJ, flight attendant and more.

Young “doctors” from Parkway East Hospital will ride in an ambulance to pick up a “casualty”, admit the patient, and perform tests such as measuring blood pressure and oxygen levels, and doing a CT scan.

“Journalists” from The Straits Times will cover an incident at one of the locations in Kidzania, and craft a headline that will go under the ST masthead. Come July, children can report the news in front of a green screen as ST visual journalists.

They can also try their hand at being a snack confectioner at the Irvins Chips Factory, bake cookies at Kith Cafe or learn how to prepare bubble tea at Tea Social Cafe.

Children can attend fashion styling and modelling classes at the new H&M Fashion Studio, while CIMB Singapore bank will have activities to empower children with financial literacy.

In keeping with the times, the updated city will also feature role-plays centred on mental health, nutrition and sustainability, as well as next-generation professions focused on technology and environmental stewardship.

For instance, local farm Sustenir, which grows superfoods using indoor vertical farming technology, will introduce children to “local high-tech farming” through a lesson in hydroponics seeding. Participants will receive a small plant to nurture at home.

Children learn how to make salted egg fish skin snacks at the Irvins Chips Factory at Kidzania. PHOTO: The Straits Times/Mark Cheong

Sustenir chief executive Jack Moy told ST: “We’d like for them to start eating their vegetables early so that they gain the habit of eating healthy from young and learn about the wonders of local farming.”

Tickets will be priced from $41 for toddlers aged two to three, from $84 for children aged four to 17 years, and from $52 for adults. Use the code KZ1605 to get a 50 per cent discount on all tickets on May 13, when ticketing information will be announced on the Kidzania Singapore website.

A child plants a seedling at the Sustenir experience at KidZania Singapore. PHOTO: The Straits Times/Mark Cheong

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.