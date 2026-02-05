'We're grateful for every visit': Kim Keat Hokkien Mee to shutter end-February

If you're a fan of the famous claypot Hokkien mee in Toa Payoh, you might want to pay this stall a visit before it closes.

"After 10 wonderful years, we'll be closing our doors, with our last day on Feb 28," Kim Keat Hokkien Mee wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Feb 4).

"Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the past decade. We're truly grateful for every visit, every conversation, and every bit of love," said the stall's second-generation owners.

Located in a coffee shop at Toa Payoh Lorong 4, Kim Keat Hokkien Mee is known for serving the hawker staple in a claypot rather than a plate, and with crispy pork belly instead of the usual tender pork slices.

Following the announcement, netizens took to the comments section to express their sadness over the closure.

"What happened? Why do you have to close?" another asked.

A Japanese fan even commented that he would visit the stall when he next travels to Singapore.

A bowl of claypot hokkien mee at Kim Keat Hokkien Mee starts at $11 and serves two.

No reason for closure was stated.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@kimkeathokkienmee/video/7098719792521104642[/embed]

Founder once a gangster

Kim Keat Hokkien Mee was opened in 2014 by Lee Eng Keat, whose personal story garnered public attention.

He was in and out of prison for nearly two decades for his involvement in illegal activities such as drug dealing and pimping, before deciding to turn over a new leaf for the sake of his grandchildren, Eng Keat told The Straits Times in a 2015 interview.

"I failed my mother, my wife and children, but I told myself that I would not fail my grandchildren. For their sake, I had to let go of my past and be a better person," he said.

And while he only started Kim Keat Hokkien Mee after his release from prison in 2014, Eng Keat had experience running another Hokkien mee stall — Heng Heng Hokkien Mee — with his family in the 1980s.

Following Eng Keat's death in 2016, his son Kelvin Lee took over the business.

AsiaOne has reached out to Kim Keat Hokkien Mee for more information.

Address: 92 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh, #01-264, Singapore 310092

Opening hours: 11am to 8pm Monday to Sunday, closed on Tuesday

carol.ong@asiaone.com