Kim Lim throws Roblox-themed party for son's 7th birthday, complete with star-studded guest list

Kim Lim's son, Kyden, has just turned seven years old.

And you bet the celebration was one like no other.

Just for the occasion, the 32-year-old socialite-turned-entrepreneur threw a Roblox-themed party for her beloved son.

She posted a video on her Instagram on Sunday (July 14) to document the occasion.

"Not so baby K's seventh birthday party," she wrote in the captions.

For Kyden's special day, Kim engaged The Atelier & Co to organise the event and an entire function hall was booked out just for it.

This came complete with a massive bouncy castle, Red Baron ride, arcade games and a video game corner.

For ambience, the room was darkened and illuminated with dimly lit lights and glowing square chairs. A giant screen had a customised Roblox-themed video displayed on it.

"Level up! Kyden turns seven," spelt out one of the neon signs.

Food-wise, the catering came complete with a chocolate fondue fountain and a popiah live station.

Kyden's Roblox-themed birthday cake was baked by Creme Maison Bakery.

Kim even had a life-sized cutout of herself with her arms around Kyden.

Decked out in a matching black Palm Angels set, Kyden was seen playing with his guests and thanking them for the presents.

Later on, he and his family, including his billionaire grandfather Peter Lim, also gathered in front of their guests as they sang him a birthday song.

Kyden and the kids weren't the only ones having a whale of a time.

Adults were seen joining in on the fun and games, and there were also some famous people in attendance.

This included current and former artistes like Hong Huifang, Jaslyn Theen, Cassandra See and Aileen Tan.

There were also influencers like Xiaxue, Tan Jianhao and Debbie Soon.

