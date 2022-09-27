Kim Yoo-jung's best tips to look fresh and youthful like you're 23

Since her acting debut in 2003 as a child actress, Kim Yoo-jung has quickly won the hearts of many with roles in shows such as Moon Embracing the Sun (2012), Thread of Lies (2014) and Love in the Moonlight (2016).

Most recently. Kim acted opposite Ji Chang-wook in television series Backstreet Rookie (2020), mystery-thriller film The 8th Night (2021) and is currently starring in Lovers of the Red Sky (2021) opposite Ahn Hyo-seop.

Kim Yoo-jung has also contributed, in terms of time and money, to various charitable causes including breast cancer awareness and supporting low-income children affected by the coronavirus pandemic. As she turns 23 on Sept 22, we are celebrating Kim Yoo-jung’s top beauty looks, and spotlighting the best tips to achieve that fresh and youthful appearance regardless of your age.

Glass skin

One way to cheat a fresh, dewy makeup base is to mix a little moisturiser into your foundation. This trick will work for all skin types as the moisturiser adds hydration and moisture. Those with oily skin types can take it one step further by strategically powdering the T-zone areas.

Soft features

While a well-sculpted mien can look high-fashion and edgy, it can also make you appear older. Combat that problem by contouring minimally, or focus more on contouring along the jawlines.

Face-framing bangs

One way to soften your look is to have your bangs frame your face. To recreate Kim’s look here, take a curling wand or straightening iron to curl your fringe before setting it with a light spritz of hairspray. Curling the rest of your hair is optional.

Lighter brows

Much like the contouring tip above, opting for a lighter brow reduces the sharp contrasts within your makeup to create a softer, youthful appearance. So instead of picking a brow colour that is the same shade as your hair, trying going two, even three, shades lighter.

Full hairline

For those who often tie up their hair, you might find your hairline recede or look less thick due to tension alopecia. Here’s a trick to fix it: fill in the sparse spots and parting with matte eyeshadow or brow powder that is the same shade as your hair with a fluffy eyeshadow brush. Start with a light hand and build to the desired saturation.

Crisp lips

Unless you’re wearing a nude shade, we recommend you use a lip liner to define your lips first. A lip liner makes it easier for you to apply any bold shades within the contours of your lips, as well as increase longevity.

Hydrated and moisturised décolletage

The neck is one area we often overlook, and it can quickly reveal your age. The solution: bring any serums and creams that you apply on your face down your neck and collarbones to keep the area well-hydrated and moisturised. The same, of course, applies to sunscreen.

Warm tones

Avoid cool tones and opt for warm tones. The former can make one look ashen and lifeless while the latter imparts a healthy hue. Whether it is eyeshadow, blush or lipsticks, get those that veer towards orange and yellow shades.

Light wash of eyeshadow

A grungy, smoky eye might be great for a night out, but it isn’t if you’re trying to look youthful. Follow Kim here and go with a light wash of eyeshadow, preferably in warm nude colours.

Bitten lips

Glossy lips make your pout appear juicy and full, while reducing the visibility of lip wrinkles, so why wouldn’t you want that? Pick up either a lip gloss or tinted lip balm, and avoid lipsticks that impart a metallic sheen as those would accentuate fine lines.

This article was first published in Her World Online.