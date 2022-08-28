Kind and wise ways to spend your NS55 credits

If there is one topic almost every Singaporean guy brings up without fail, it’s National Service (NS).

While some might feel that the relentless book-ins and shiong trainings can feel somewhat thankless, the recent NS55 credits can help change that sentiment.

NS55 Credits - the basics

The NS55 credits are part of the NS55 Recognition Package, meant to commemorate 55 years of NS and serve as a “thank you” to servicemen both past and present (WGT owadio!)

It is worth noting that these credits are only valid for a year.

The $100 LifeSG credits can be used at any online/physical merchant accepting payment by “Scan and Pay” via PayNow UEN and/or NETS QR. A non-exhaustive list can be found here.

Included in the package is a complimentary one-year SAFRA/HomeTeamNS membership.

While we are all eager to spend it on Shopee or Yakun Kaya Toast (shoutout to that one girl at this year's NDP), there are other ways we can distribute these credits if we are not in a spending mood:

Charities

Nothing says service like charity. If you are in a giving mood, consider these charities listed on MINDEF’s website. Scroll down to "Merchants" and tap on the "Charities" tab:

Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Care Fund

In short, the SAF Care Fund looks after SAF servicemen severely disabled due to military service or who require constant care due to total permanent disability. This Fund acts as a layer of additional support on top of existing compensation and welfare frameworks.

More on the SAF Care Fund as well as a donation QR code can be found here. Pretty full circle, if you ask me.

Giving.sg

Okay, maybe you want to donate but you are not sure which charity to go for. Giving.sg eliminates that problem as it acts as a national platform to not only donate, but also fundraise with various non-profits of your choosing.

A list of charities and campaigns can be found on their website here.

Straits Times Pocket Money Fund

We all complain about cookhouse or out-ration food, but there are children and youth from low-income families who struggle with paying for not only recess food, but also transport fees and other school-related needs.

If you intend to ease those burdens, the donation link can be found here.

Services

Maybe you are the practical type and would rather spend your credits on the following services instead. Under "Merchants", tap on the "Lifestyle & Retail" tab and select "Services":

Medical

Your credits can be spent at Raffles Hospital, Raffles Dental, Raffles Medical, OneCare Medical Group, Nuffield Holdings and PingAn Dental.

Transport

Instead of your usual transport options, consider ride-hailing services such as TADA, renting your own car with Tribecar or going old-school with Comfort Delgro.

Commemorative NS55 medallion

The Singapore Mint is also launching a commemorative NS55 medallion, which will be on sale from 20 August. Via the LifeSG mobile app, NSmen, NSFs and regular servicemen can use their NS55credits to purchase the medallion at only $55.

Or one can purchase the medallion at their website for $70 here.

Sports and fitness

Under "Merchants", tap on the "Lifestyle & Retail" tab and select "Sports":

Onyx East

If the tekan sessions and physical training in NS brought out your inner gym rat, Onyx East is featured on the list – a mixed martial arts gym that covers a variety of activities from Muay Thai and boxing to personal training. I wanna say my grandmother can also do this but I scared ah.

SAFRA EnergyOne Gym

Kill two birds with one gym. Since you are going to SAFRA anyway, you might as well patronise the Energyone gym. Their locations are at Punggol, Tampines and Jurong SAFRAs.

YogaInc

Maybe the suggestions so far seem tiring to you. Don’t hesitate to relax and spend your credits at YogaInc instead. Don’t worry, this one you can really just take your time.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.