Kiss 92 DJ Shan Wee on fatherhood, solo parenting and dating again

You may know him as the fun and quick-witted host of the mid-morning show on Kiss 92, but Shan Wee is more than just a DJ. The 38-year-old is also a published author and a solo parent to his two sons.

We spoke with the Irish man and learned about how he manages his time — pursuing his interests in writing, getting on with his day job and raising his kids, Ciaran, 8, and Ruan, 6.

When asked what type of parent he would describe himself, the dad-of-two said he is “more of a relaxed parent.”

“I’m certainly not a helicopter parent. Like, ideally, I would love it if the boys played by themselves, especially because they are very, very clingy,” Shan Wee said.

“So anytime they’re playing by themselves, with each other or with friends, I’m more than happy to let that happen.”

Though that may seem a bit too relaxed for some parents, Shan said he doesn’t claim to be a super fun parent, either. According to Shan, he’s also not always about the grand gestures when it comes to parenting and often follows a routine when it comes to his kids.

Shan Wee and his two sons, Ciaran and Ruan.

PHOTO: Instagram/shanwee17

“You know, there’s the routine of getting them ready for school, driving them to school. There’s the routine of a shower, followed by stories, followed by bed. To me, that’s what being a dad is: Being able to do those things and do them well. It’s not the big gesture days, but it’s really doing the same thing 100 times and doing it well each time.”

But Shan also shared that it’s not always fun and games.

As with many parents, the radio jock also faced some unprecedented struggles during the circuit breaker period when “things [became] a lot more challenging” on the parenting front.

“In particular, trying to do home-based learning with them. You know, sitting at this dining table trying to get my eight-year-old to do schoolwork was absolutely unbearable at times.”

Despite this, Shan said being a parent is about finding joy in doing the most mundane things with his kids.

Solo parenting

Shan has been taking turns with his ex-wife in “solo parenting” his two boys since getting divorced three years ago.

“So it’s been three years where we’ve lived this unusual life where my two boys live with me for one week and then switch the following week,” Shan revealed.

Shan said, keeping a friendly relationship with his ex-wife has allowed him and his sons adapt to this arrangement.

“It’s impossible for me to tell the true consequences for the boys when they grow up, but as far as I can see, they live a happy life. And so I’m quite proud of that,” Shan said.

And this “unusual” arrangement inevitably required the 38-year-old to be a hands-on dad.

According to Shan, this has allowed him to “know the ins and outs” of raising his two boys.