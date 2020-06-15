KitchenAid debuts a new line of cordless appliances

Messy, tangled wires across your countertop when you’re cooking or baking up a storm will be a thing of the past with KitchenAid’s new lineup of cordless appliances.

It comprises a five-cup food chopper, a hand mixer, and a hand blender in a range of colours from light blue to a striking red.

They are powered by a rechargeable lithium battery that promises long-lasting juice – a single charge on the chopper is enough to cut 40 onions and you can expect to make up to 200 cookies with the hand mixer, according to the brand.

An Indicator Light signals when it is time to recharge the battery, which goes from empty to full in two hours or less. Additionally, the parts can be tossed in the dishwasher.

The Cordless Variable 7-Speed Hand Blender can blend up to 25 bowls of soup on a full charge.

PHOTO: KitchenAid

Whip up a batch of up to 200 cookies at a time with the 7 Speed Hand Mixer.

PHOTO: KitchenAid

The food chopper comes with a 5 cup BPA-free work bowl and two speed settings that allow you to mix, chop, puree and whip a variety of dishes.

PHOTO: KitchenAid

While there may be just three items in the line up for now, we’re sure there are more on the horizon. And the cordless appliances have yet to reach our shores yet but we’re keeping our eyes peeled.

Each are priced at US$99.99 (S$140). Visit www.kitchenaid.com.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.