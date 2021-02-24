KitchenAid to Le Creuset: 9 chic cookware & appliances to add colour to your countertop

If a full-on kitchen makeover isn’t quite on the cards but you’d like to give your space a fresh look, bright kitchen appliances and cookware could be just what you need.



Keep things upbeat on your kitchen counter with these cheery and patterned designs that give your counter a quick colour fix, and yes, perhaps even spark joy.

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, $899, and K400 Blender (both in Honey), $549

PHOTO: KitchenAid

KitchenAid has announced Honey as its 2021 colour of the year, noting that warm and rich hues will dominate homes this year – citing the need for warmth and the need for a sense of unity and positivity the inspiration for the new colourway.

This new colourway has been unveiled on two of the brand’s signature appliances – its iconic Artisan Stand Mixer, as well as the K400 Blender.

Its products are available at stores like Tangs, Takashimaya, Harvey Norman, Best Denki and platforms like Lazada.

Le Creuset Mini Cocotte, $79, and Marmite Stir-fry pot, $529

PHOTO: Le Creuset

Le Creuset’s latest L’Amour Collection, a Valentine’s Day special, has stoneware that come with sweet love-inspired accents, from patterned pots to cocottes with heart-shaped knobs.

Plus, these are so cute, we’d leave them on an open shelf as display pieces, instead of hiding them away in the cupboard.

Exclusively available at Takashimaya.

Grover Bear - 6 inch Square Baking Dish with Handle, $13.50

PHOTO: Table Matters

Local brand Table Matters has a deluge of colourful patterned crockery and tableware, and this baking dish from its Grover Bear collection will bring cheer to any counter or dining table.

Vintage 3 in 1 Multi Tiered Ceramic Cook (Steam) Pot - Small (Pastel Green), $79.90

PHOTO: Table Matters

Pretty hues aside, this versatile ceramic design comes with three stacked layers, including a bamboo steamer, so you can whip up dinner in double-quick time.

Delonghi Icona Vintage 1.0L Kettle, $119

PHOTO: Lazada

Delonghi’s Icona Vintage kettle comes in a sleek high-gloss body and chrome details, marrying retro design with chic modernity. Available in an assortment of colours, the vintage muted green hue and pastel blue gets our nod of approval for bringing vintage charm to a kitchen.

The cordless kettle also comes with a detachable swivel base and anti-scale filter.

Smeg Sicily Is My Love Kettle, $798

PHOTO: Smeg Singapore

When it comes to adding pops of colour, you can always count on Italian brand Smeg, best known for its retro-style fridges and appliances.

And its collab with luxury house Dolce and Gabbana has borne pieces that are certain to grab attention; each is dressed with images by Sicilian artists, from lemons and the Trinacria symbol to cart wheels, medieval knights, and battle scenes.

Mayer MMAO1450 14.5L Digital Air Oven, $198

PHOTO: Harvey Norman

A silver or black exterior is the default colour for ovens. Not this digital air oven by Mayer, which comes in a cheery red hue.

While small in size, this air oven is big on functionality, too, with 16 preset functions, a touch sensor control panel, rotisserie with a handle, and automatic cut-off switch.

Morphy Richards Evoke Series Kettle and Toaster Bundle (Matt Bronze), $199

PHOTO: Lazada

Go matchy-matchy with this bundle set comprising an electric toaster and kettle by Morphy Richard, both in a sleek bronze hue – perfect for lending a contemporary feel.

Odette Four-slice Toaster, $99.90

PHOTO: Lazada

Add a punchy hue with this four-slice toaster that evokes plenty of retro vibes. Available in three other colours, it comes with buttons for reheating and defrosting as well the option of six temperature levels.

