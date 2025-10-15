KitKat launches limited-edition collectible featuring 4 'uniquely Singaporean' characters

The collectible craze continues as beloved chocolate brand KitKat launches their first-ever Break Buddies collection in Singapore on Tuesday (Oct 15), announced a press release by Nestle Singapore.

The collection features four limited-edition characters inspired by "uniquely Singaporean" ways to unwind: Travel Kaki, Gym Bro, Chill Homie and BBT (bubble tea) Buddy.

All characters are fashioned after a KitKat chocolate bar.

In addition to being a cute keepsake, the Break Buddies are also designed to hold a KitKat 2-Finger chocolate bar.

The KitKat Break Buddies are available in a Break Buddies Box, which contains a randomised Break Buddy character and two KitKat 10's Sharebags at $14.90.

Now available at major supermarkets like FairPrice and FairPrice Online, Giant, Cold Storage, Sheng Siong, Prime, as well as convenience stores including 7-11 and Cheers, while stocks last.

carol.ong@asiaone.com