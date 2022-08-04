Knead a snack? Barcook is selling all buns at $1 on National Day

Barcook Bakery's buns will be going for $1 on National Day (Aug 9), and it's for a good cause.

All proceeds will be going to a charity of the bakery chain's choice, it announced in a Facebook post today (Aug 4).

To contribute to the cause, you can also make your own donations at the boxes in Barcook's outlets.

Do note that the promotion is not valid at Barcook's International Plaza, One Raffles Place outlets.

Click here to find a Barcook outlet near you, and here to check out the bun selection.

Deal ends: Aug 9

