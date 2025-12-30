From tiny landed house to takeout kiosk: Siblings to open new shio pan outlet

In August, siblings Ronda and Gerald Koh rented a tiny landed house in Upper Thomson to run a bakery selling shio pan (Japanese-style salted butter rolls).

And now, something new is cooking.

Kohpan Japanese Bakery will be opening its second outlet in January 2026, said the duo in a recent interview with 8World.

The new store will be located near Kovan MRT station and operate as a takeout kiosk.

It will also offer new flavours in addition to the three (Original Crispy Crust, Fukuoka Mentaiko, and Premium Truffle Mushroom) currently available at the Upper Thomson location.

The siblings said that they decided to open a second outlet because they wanted to fulfill more orders and ensure customers do not make a "wasted trip" to the bakery when they sell out.

Opening a new store will also allow those who wish to try Kohpan's salted butter rolls the chance to buy them, they said.

Kohpan Japanese Bakery has been gaining popularity in recent months and is receiving more orders as a result.

While the siblings' mum and Gerald's wife have joined the team to lend a hand, existing kitchen space and appliances pose certain limitations. This means the shio pans sell out fast.

For instance, the oven can only bake 24 rolls at once, and a set amount of time must be set aside to prepare the dough.

To maximise output, the siblings start work at 4am these days.

Ronda and Gerald compared opening the new outlet to starting a business all over again.

With their first location being a home-based business, they were able to use the equipment they already had.

A store, however, requires renovation as well as new items such as commercial ovens and refrigerators, Gerald said.

The siblings anticipate having to dip into their savings as costs for the second outlet could range from $80,000 to $100,000.

When asked what their ultimate goal for the business is, Ronda laughed and said: "My dream is to open a store at Marina Bay Sands!"

According to Kohpan's website, they are sold out until Jan 12, 2026.

Customers can visit the brand's Instagram and TikTok accounts to check when their shio pans will be back in stock.

Address: 13A Thong Soon Ave, Singapore 787448

Opening hours: Thursdays to Mondays, 11am to 12pm, closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

