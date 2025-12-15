Siblings serve up shio pan in this tiny landed house at Upper Thomson

Tucked away in a quaint Upper Thomson neighbourhood is a house believed to be one of the smallest landed properties in Singapore.

Despite its size, the space houses a bakery.

Siblings Gerald Koh and Ronda Koh transformed the space into a shio pan (Japanese-style salted butter rolls) bakery called Kohpan Japanese Bakery, which opened in August.

In a recent interview with Shin Min Daily News, the siblings shared that Ronda, 42, has loved baking since she was a child, and she would often make pastries for her family and friends.

She started a home-based business about five to six years ago. With sales picking up, however, Ronda felt her privacy was compromised as customers collected their orders from her house.

Noticing this, Gerald, 33, offered to help her look for a new location to run the business.

One day, he spotted a small house with a "for rent" sign near his own home. Upon contacting the real estate agent, he learned that this is the "smallest detached house in Singapore".

According to data from the Singapore Land Authority, the house sits on a 89.4 sqm piece of land. The house itself occupies less than one-tenth of the plot, and has an estimated area of less than eight sqm.

Sold out till next January

After moving to the new address, the bakery has attracted many customers with its shio pans made with premium ingredients from Japan and France.

As of now, there are only three flavours on the menu: Original Crispy Crust Shio Pan, Fukuoka Mentaiko Shio Pan, and Premium Truffle Mushroom Shio Pan. Prices start from $11.70 for a box of three Original Crispy Crust Shio Pan.

Apart from baked goods, Kohpan sells drinks like Americano ($4.50), Flat White ($6), and Iced Latte ($6.50).

According to Kohpan's website, they are currently sold out till Jan 4, 2026. To check when the shio pans will be back in stock, customers can visit the brand's Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Address: 13A Thong Soon Ave, Singapore 787448

Opening hours: Thursdays to Mondays, 11am to 12pm, closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

