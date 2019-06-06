Kok Kee Wanton Noodle to reopen June 12 at Jalan Besar coffeeshop

After a few false starts, a date has been set for the return of the famed Kok Kee Wanton Noodle, which used to be at the now-defunct Lavender Food Square. 

It is slated to reopen on June 12, according to a Facebook update on June 2.

The popular stall, opened by five siblings, was forced to close in late 2014 but relocated six months later to a food court in Hoa Nam Building, located just down the road. 

Posted by Kok Kee Wanton Noodles on Saturday, 1 June 2019

However, just two years later, the owners announced that they were hanging up their ladles for good, as the five of them were getting on in age.

The oldest among the siblings is close to 80 years old

But earlier this year, news spread that the owners had a change of heart. 

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News in February, the children of one of the siblings, who run a branch of the noodle shop at Jurong East, said the older folks were "bored" staying at home all the time.

This spurred their decision to come out of retirement. 

The new stall at Foch Road was supposed to open in January, but due to renovation issues and the Chinese New Year, the opening was delayed till March. 

However, when the stall still showed no sign of reopening in March, followers of their Facebook page voiced their concerns, to which the account manager responded that there was "some delay" and that they were still deciding on a launch date. 

With the new announcement, fans were quick to congratulate them on their reopening and to plan a makan trip with their family and friends.  

Kok Kee Wanton Noodle
PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

Regulars of the stall way back then will remember the springy noodles, doused in an unassuming but flavourful sauce - its key component.

The price of the noodles used to be between $4 and $5 a plate when they were in Lavender Food Square, but increased by 50 cents when they moved to the nearby food court. 

Kok Kee Wanton
PHOTO: The Straits Times file

We're not sure if prices will be maintained from two years ago, but we're definitely expecting the lines to return when the stall finally opens. 

Where: Kok Kee Wanton Noodle, 30 Foch Road
Opening hours: TBC

 

candicecai@asiaone.com

