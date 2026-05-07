Bagus! Kopitiam opens fully halal food court in Northpoint City

Looking for halal food options in the North? Kopitiam has launched a new concept that caters to just that.

Bagus Food Hall at Northpoint City officially opened on Wednesday (May 6).

The 290-seater food court features 12 halal-certified stalls offering a wide variety of cuisines such as Thai, Korean, Japanese, Chinese and Vietnamese.

Bagus Food Hall is a rebrand of Cantine by Kopitiam, a spokesperson told AsiaOne.

The interior design of Bagus Food Hall draws inspiration from the richness of Malay heritage, with motifs inspired by ingredients such as banana leaves and spices, Kopitiam said in a press release on Monday.

Diners entering the food hall will be welcomed by an illuminated overhead installation called "Ulam-ulaman". Designed by local Malay visual artist Hafizah, the artwork is inspired by traditional ingredients and botanical elements.

Adding to the vibes is Bagus Beats, a playlist where diners, staff and the Yishun community submit songs that become part of the experience in the food court.

From Thai to Japanese fare

One of the highlights at Bagus Food Hall is Sedap Kitchen, where Koppitiam teams up with Java Kitchen to introduce a modern take on nasi padang with lighter flavours tailored to local tastes. Signature dishes include the Nasi Ambeng Set and Beef Rendang Set.

Famous halal dim sum establishment Tang Tea House also has a stall here selling popular items such as Siew Mai, Har Gao, and Lo Mai Gai. In addition, the stall offers chicken rice.

Some other stalls to look out for include Monster Chili Mala Xiang Guo, which serves up addictive and spicy bowls of mala, as well as Egg Thai!, which offers classic Thai dishes such as Green Chicken Curry and Thai Basil Chicken Rice with Egg.

Address: 1 North Point Drive, South Wing, #02-101/102/103, Northpoint City, Singapore 768019

Opening hours: 9am to 10pm daily

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melissateo@asiaone.com