Kopitiam serves up 50-cent breakfast sets, offer limited to 50,000 sets or until Oct 17

What’s the saying? The early bird catches the worm. Well in this case, something far tastier awaits.

FairPrice Group's Kopitiam has introduced a special promotion on its signature breakfast set.

In an effort to alleviate the cost of living in Singapore, said breakfast set is now available for just 50 cents instead of the usual price of $3.50. Do note that each customer is limited to one redemption of the promo set.

The promotion is valid daily from 7am to 11am at participating Kopitiam outlets.

And if you're on the move, you'd be glad to know the offer also extends to takeaway orders as well, though additional charges may apply.

The deal is limited to the first 50,000 redemptions or until Oct 17, whichever is earlier.

Diners can redeem the offer through the FairPrice Group (FPG) app.

To begin, open the FPG app and tap on the "Payment" option. Under "Voucher code", select "Add".

From the list of available vouchers, choose the <FPG50KSBF> voucher, and then tap "Apply" to use the voucher for your transaction.

When you're ready to make your payment at the cashier counter, use the app to scan the payment QR code to complete the transaction.

The breakfast set includes kaya butter toast, two soft-boiled eggs, and a choice of hot kopi or teh.

Here's the complete list of participating outlets:

