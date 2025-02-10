Korean Air crowned Airline of the Year by AirlineRatings, SIA ranked fifth

Korean Air has soared to new heights, clinching the number one spot as Airline of the Year for 2025 according to aviation safety and product rating website AirlineRatings.com.

And it seems a big reason for this is the legroom space on its flights.

According to AirlineRatings, Korean Air won mainly for its "focus on passenger comfort", particularly offering the "most spacious economy-class seating of any airline in the world", alongside Japan Airlines.

The South Korean flag carrier beat out Qatar Airways, as last year's winner slipped to second place.

The third and fourth places went to Air New Zealand and Cathay Pacific respectively.

After ranking 12th last year, Singapore Airlines (SIA) made it to the top 10 with a big jump on the Australia-based site's ratings this year, ranking fifth.

So how exactly are the airlines evaluated?

According to its website, AirlineRatings looks at both traveller feedback and expert reviews. Factors like how well the airline meets passenger comfort, product consistency and innovation are also taken into consideration. Safety and financial stability are also key factors.

For its reviews this year, the company has chosen to place "particular emphasis" on the economy class experience as this is where most passengers travel, said AirRatings.com CEO Sharon Peterson.

"We consistently receive feedback about the lack of space in Economy Class, so it was only fitting to make this a major factor in selecting this year’s award winner," she added.

"While many airlines have added a 10th seat per row on 777 aircraft and reduced seat pitch in economy [class] to 31 to 32 inches (down from the previous 32 to 33 inches), Korean Air has chosen not to follow this trend.

"They have maintained their original seat configuration and a generous 33- to 34-inch seat pitch, offering passengers a more comfortable experience."

The airline's merger with Asiana Airlines was also recognised by the ratings company as a demonstration of "business strength and future readiness".

In comparison, looking at other airline review websites, SIA ranked a strong second on Skytrax's World's Top 100 Airlines awards for 2024, while Korean Air ranked 11th. The number one spot on Skytrax's list went to Qatar Airways.

Top 25 Full Service Airlines for 2025, according to AirlineRatings.com 1 Korean Air 2 Qatar 3 Air New Zealand 4 Cathay Pacific 5 Singapore Airlines 6 Emirates 7 Japan Airlines 8 Qantas 9 Etihad 10 Turkish Airlines 11 EVA Air 12 Fiji Airways 13 Virgin Atlantic 14 ANA 15 Aero Mexico 16 Air Caraibes 17 Thai Airways 18 STARLUX Airlines 19 Vietnam Airlines 20 Sri Lankan Airlines 21 Air France 22 KLM (the airline is trialling a Hybrid model on some routes) 23 Air Calin 24 Air Mauritius 25 Garuda Indonesia

Best Low-Cost Airlines for 2025

Other than the World's Best Airlines Awards for 2025, the company has also released a Best Low-Cost Airlines for 2025 list, consisting of budget airlines.

Malaysia's AirAsia ranked first on the list, followed by Jetstar in second and AirBaltic in third.

Singapore's Scoot, a subsidiary of SIA, ranked eighth.

The full list can be found on its website.

