Korean celebrities and their favourite designer bags

Whether we know them from our favourite dramas and films such as Start-Up and Netflix’s Alive or their unique musicality, Korean celebrities such as Blackpink’s Jennie, Song Hye-kyo and IU have long captured our attention with anything from their beauty routine to their unique sense of fashion.

Now, we’re spotlighting their favourite luxury bags. Keep scrolling to find out what their faves are.

1. Song Hye-kyo carrying Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU Medium White Leather Bag, $6,250

If you didn’t know, Song Hye-kyo was announced to be Fendi’s first Korean global ambassador just last month. Here, she’s pictured with the iconic Peekaboo bag in the ISeeU style made with creamy white leather contrasted against a soft pink interior.

2. Bae Suzy carrying Dior Large Dior Caro Bag, price unavailable

The Caro bag joins the list of covetable Dior handbag designs such as the Lady Dior and Saddle bag. It was unveiled at the start of 2021 and features Dior’s CD clasp, removable adjustable chain link strap and the luxurious Cannage quilting.

3. Tiffany Young carrying Prada Cleo Brushed Leather Shoulder Bag, price unavailable

Seen here on Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany, the Prada Cleo bag reinterprets a classic silhouette from the ’90s that was launched as part of Prada’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection. The brushed leather shoulder bag makes for an everyday bag but is especially great for casual dates and brunches.

4. Hwasa carrying Louis Vuitton Coussin PM Bag, $4,850

Sporting a comfy-chic all-white ensemble, Mamamoo’s Hwasa completes her looks with the new Louis Vuitton Coussin bag. The model was dropped as part of the Spring/Summer 2021 series and is built with monogram-embossed puffy lambskin. Pair the pillow-like design with your favourite off-day outfits.

5. Sunmi carrying Fendi Baguette Chain Black and White Nappa Leather Bag, $3,990

The Baguette Chain is a play on Fendi’s most iconic Baguette as it transforms the shoulder bag into a crossbody with the addition and juxtaposition of a sliding chain strap. This black and white iteration favoured by Sunmi is also a versatile colourway befitting of many occasions.

6. Jessi carrying Moschino Nappa Biker Bag, US$1,759 (S$2,341)

If you’re looking for an irreverent design that’s sure to be a conversation starter, look no further than Jessi’s Moschino bag. Designed like a biker jacket, this hot pink mini bag is sure to catch people’s attention.

7. Yoona carrying Gucci GG Marmont Super Mini Bag, US$1,150 (S$1,530)

While the GG Marmont crossbody that Yoona is carrying has a simple rectangular silhouette, it is offset by the unique textured metal double G hardware as well as the plush quilted contrasted by the dark blue leather trims.

8. Kim Go-eun carrying Chanel Large Classic Handbag, $11,210

If you didn’t know, Goblin actress Kim Go-eun is an ambassador for French luxury label Chanel. This is why it comes as no surprise that she’s sporting the classic Chanel Flap bag here in the understated black colourway. The Flap bag is available in many sizes, designs and colour options too.

9. Red Velvet's Yeri carrying the Burberry Mini Two-tone Canvas and Leather Pocket Bag, $1,880

Seen here in Yeri’s hands is the Pocket bag from Burberry. It comes in a variety of colours and sizes and is made with a combination of materials including leather, canvas and linen. The contrast between leather and canvas is especially noteworthy as the canvas adds a touch of casual, slouchy quality to the classic design.

10. Red Velvet's Joy carrying the Bottega Veneta The Chain Cassette, $5,440

PHOTO: Instagram/_imyour_joy

The popular Padded Cassette from Bottega Veneta has been upgraded with a chunky metal chain, transforming it into The Chain Cassette bag. The bag continues to use the famous Intrecciato woven leather technique using soft lambskin while the chain provides an easy grip on the shoulders or hands.

11. Blackpink's Jennie carrying the Loewe Small Balloon Bag in Nappa Calfskin, $3,750

Loewe has a knack for creating bags that are fun and playful while having a timeless yet practical quality to them. Take the Balloon bag launched during Spring/Summer ’20 for example. The same bag has also been seen in a few Korean productions.

12. Jessica Jung carrying Celine Micro Belt Bag in Grained Calfskin, $3,450

Jessica Jung doesn’t only love her Hermès purses, she also has elegant Celine designs stashed in her collection. Seen here beside her is the Celine Belt Bag, a classic and popular design from the French label known for its elegant, feminine lines.

Recently, the brand launched the new Pico sized Belt Bag that is slightly bigger than the palm.

13. Lee Sung-kyung carry Large Dior Bobby Bag, price unavailable

Have you always been a fan of Lee Sung Kyung’s style? The white purse she sports here is from Dior 2020 Pre-Fall collection – the Dior Boddy – that is made with premium box calfskin that feels supple and rich to the touch.

14. Krystal carrying Louis Vuitton LV Pont 9 Bag, $5,350

PHOTO: Instagram/vousmevoyez

The bag in Krystal’s hand is the it bag from Louis Vuttion for the second half of 2020, the LV Pont 9. With a large monogram hardware logo taking front and centre against the body, the bag exudes a subdued sophistication that exemplifies a woman’s prowess.

15. Han So-hee carrying Valentino Small Supervee Crossbody Calfskin Bag, US$2,315 (S$3,117)

PHOTO: Instagram/xeesoxee

Last seen on The World Of The Married, Han So-hee sports a red crossbody bag from Valentino. Named Supervee, it was launched this year and features a focal large gold hardware set against the boxy rectangular design. All in all, a rather captivating design.