Korean eatery Kim Dae Mun at Concorde Shopping Mall to shutter in November

After years of serving customers Korean food at Concorde Shopping Mall, Kim Dae Mun is shuttering.

The eatery broke the news in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 1).

"We will be closing for good soon. Last day of serving your favourite Korean food is Nov 30," they wrote.

"So come on down to taste your favourite Korean food one last time!"

Kim Dae Mun is known for selling affordable Korean fare in the heart of town and is also popular with Singapore Management University students, whose campus is a short walk away from the restaurant.

Prior to its current space at level one of Concorde Shopping Mall, it moved several times within the mall, from the food court to a standalone unit on level two.

They previously had an outlet at The Central @ Clarke Quay.

Some well-loved dishes on the menu were the Chives Pancake, Spicy Pork and Spicy Beef Soup.

