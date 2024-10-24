Korean fast-food chain Lotteria to open first Singapore outlet next year

If you love burgers from Lotteria, here's some exciting news for you.

South Korea's leading burger chain will be coming to Singapore, with the first store expected to open by the second quarter of 2025.

A press release on Oct 23 stated that the fast-food chain will be brought in by Singapore-based F&B and hospitality company Katrina Group.

The group also operates other restaurants here such as Bali Thai, So Pho and Tomo Izakaya, among others. More recently, it opened Korean fried chicken and beer franchise, Daily Beer, as well as a more family-friendly dining concept, Daily Chicken.

Said Alan Goh, CEO and founder of Katrina Group: "We are thrilled to partner with Lotte GRS to introduce Lotteria to Singapore. Given the brand's massive popularity in Korea and its emphasis on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, we are confident that Lotteria will resonate with Singaporeans and further enhance our F&B portfolio."

Lotteria has more than 1,600 stores across seven countries, according to the press release.

It also stated that there are plans to open more outlets here.

For now though, the nearest Lotteria to us here in Singapore is located in Vietnam. In 2020, the fast-food chain reportedly closed all its outlets in Indonesia after nine years.

So what is Lotteria known for?

Interestingly, the business was first started in Japan by a Korean entrepreneur before the first South Korea outlet was established in 1979. This will probably explain why the chain also offers teriyaki chicken and fried shrimp burgers.

According to its menu online, the fast-food chain offers more than just Korean-style burgers, such as a kimchi burger and bulgogi burger. It also has fried chicken as well as other options such as spaghetti.

Lotteria is also known for coming up with localised products, such as rice dishes and banh mi-inspired burgers in Vietnam.

More updates on its offerings are expected to come at a later date.

