Korean fast food joint Mom's Touch offers spicy chicken with a chocolate-y twist this Halloween

Halloween is nigh, and with it comes a slew of holiday-themed treats and specials.

And while some might argue that the ghouls of horror pop culture like The Nun or Annabelle are amongst the most terrifying things one could possibly run into, there might just be scarier things that go bump in the night, I say.

Like these Spicy Chocolate Chicken offerings from Mom's Touch, for example.

Mom's Touch Spicy Chocolate Chicken

PHOTO: Mom's Touch

Aside from the familiar Mom's Spicy Thigh Burger that oozes with a bright fiery spice in between juicy bites of tender chicken thigh, the Bloody Burger Set ($10.50) also gets you a regular Coke, as well as one piece of Spicy Chocolate Chicken.

Yep, you read that right, the Spicy Chocolate Chicken is your usual fried chicken indulgence with a twist that might or might not be called for - a layer of rich chocolate that coats the already-battered treat.

PHOTO: Mom's Touch

Those who can't get enough of the unlikely duo might jump at the Freaky Chicken Set ($9.50) which sees two pieces of Spicy Chocolate Chicken, one coleslaw, and one regular coke.

But if you're in dire need of some form of normalcy (and understandably so), the Dracula Chicken ($19.90) set boasts three pieces of Mom's Fried Chicken in spicy or original alongside three more pieces of Spicy Chocolate Chicken to keep the meal perfectly balanced, as all things should be.

The Halloween specials are available for dine-in and takeaway only, and are only offered at the Paya Lebar Quarter, Eastwood Centre, and The Centrepoint outlets.

This special runs from now until Nov 1, 2021 only, so if you're going to get a taste at all, be sure to do so during the month of October.

