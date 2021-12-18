Wedding songs are important – any bride will tell you that. While the march-in song takes top priority, the rest of the playlist is just as important.

If you’re a fan of K-drama and K-pop, and want to show off your love for your oppas (or the K-culture) at the wedding, go for it. There’s nothing stopping you since it’s *your day*.

In fact, you can even take inspo from Korean weddings – if you’ve ever been to one or seen some online, you’d probably know that Korean weddings usually have a singer serenading the newlyweds with “축가”, or congratulatory song.

As for the type of Korean love songs, most couples stick to romantic ballads that will cause even the steeliest soul to shed a tear.

Of course, we understand that happy ballads are not easy to find, especially with all the sappy K-drama soundtracks that speak of broken relationships and unrequited love. Which is why we’ve rounded up some of the best ones that will blow your wedding guests away (or the couple, if you’re the appointed wedding singer for the BFF).

Korean love songs every K-drama fan should play at their wedding

Lee Hi's Only

This soft and heartfelt ballad by Lee Hi creates the perfect dreamy atmosphere for a slow dance.

The lyrics speak of finding your one and only love that will be by your side forever, just like the couple in the music video.

Favourite lines: My only one, when I see you / I want to lean on you, I want to have you / A love like this would make / Even the most immature dream come true

D.O.'s Rose

From the point-of-view of a smitten lover, EXO’s D.O. wrote Rose as a fresh and upbeat song about confessing your pure feelings.

Even though it may seem cheesy and cliché, there’s nothing wrong (and everything to love) about being romantic.

Favourite lines: You’re like a spring day, pretty and I love it / Thinking what can I do to make you come to me / Even though I look shy / And cheesy, I can’t help it / I love you baby

Baek Yerin's Here I Am Again (Crash Landing On You OST)

From the soundtrack of Crash Landing On You, Here I Am Again is a soulful ballad about everlasting love and always keeping your significant other close, be it physically or metaphorically.

Obviously, we would not recommend crash landing into North Korea to find your lover.

Favourite lines: In case your memories get erased / I’m engraving them in my heart / I’m afraid of time, afraid of not seeing you again / So I’m looking for you again

Seventeen's To You

To You is a powerful pop ballad expressing one’s gratitude to a significant other who will always be there for you through thick and thin. And if that isn’t love, we don’t know what is.

Favourite lines: Even when I’m out of breath on a steep path / Even when I get lost on a cold day / You who holds out your hands with warmth

Cheeze's My Romance (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha OST)

My Romance from the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha soundtrack shows how despite Yoon Hye-jin and Chief Hong’s differences, love still finds a way to blossom.

If this sounds like your relationship, definitely add this one to your wedding playlist.

Favourite lines: We may be different / But things are special between us / You’ve become my everything

Ra.D’s I’m In Love

Written by Ra.D for his wife when he got married, this song is for all of us who didn’t think we could ever fall in love with someone, and when that person actually came along, we had no choice because this is what true love does.

After all, how relatable are the lyrics: Honestly, it was not for me / To say that I liked you when we first met / I was afraid to lose you if I didn’t contact you first / I typed a text and deleted it over and over again.

Also, we love the jazzy piano accompaniments and R&B vibes.

Favourite lines: Honestly, since I first met you / Thoughts of you come to me like waves in my heart / You’re the only thing I think about all day.

Paul Kim’s Me After You

Now this song is a real tear-jerker, so make sure you’re wearing waterproof mascara! We had a hard time picking our favorite lines because the whole song describes how meeting the one feels like for you so perfectly.

Favourite lines: I found a perfect love / That I’ve waiting for a long time / Because you held me and gave me energy / Because you hugged me by being considerate lovingly / After I met you…

EXO’s For Life

EXO’s D.O sang the English version of this song at actor Kim Ki Bang’s wedding. The lyrics speak of eternal love and wanting to spend the next lifetime with the same person.

Alternatively, go for Angle, written by EXO member Chanyeol, which they sang for their Performance Director’s wedding.

Favourite lines: Never gonna let you go / Giving you my heart and soul / You are my everything / For life.

ZICO (feat. IU)’s SoulMate

This lovely song cleverly describes how finding The One is like and is filled with fun rhythmic tunes and is one is for the millennial couple. The video is so cute and quirky as well!

Favourite lines: Hello, my soulmate / Everything became more like you / A transparent knot has been tied / You can’t leave this place, not even for a moment.

The Rose I.L.Y

This underrated bop with its soft piano melody, combined with the raw and soulful vocals of the indie-rock group will definitely make you feel like you’re in a K-drama scene as you make your way down the aisle.

Favourite lines: At the end of the day / I always see your eyes / When I`m with you / I pointlessly feel at ease/ I feel cold on the inside / But your warmth warms me up / Baby i’m falling for you / I love you our love is true

Han Dong Geun’s Amazing You

Amazing You is extremely popular even among the K-pop idols. EXO’s Baekhyun, BTS’sTaehyung, WINNER’s Seungyoon, and X1’s Seungwoo have all spoken about it in their livestreams and even urged their fans to check the song out.

Red Velvet’s Wendy even sang a rendition of this song at a wedding because she loved the lyrics. Hey, this song got the stamp of approval approval from K-pop idols, so why not include it in your wedding playlist, right?

Favourite lines: A morning where we open our eyes together /Seeing you in the house I come back to / You are mine. You are mine / Amazing you.

Lyn’s Love Story (Legends of The Blue Sea OST

The soundtrack of Legend of the Blue Sea, this song not only mirrors Heo Joon Jae and Shim Chung’s love story, but also one of steadfast love.

If that sounds like yours, include this in your wedding playlist!

Favourite lines: This is a love story / I can’t hide it / My eyes that only look at you / I can’t close them.

Lee Hyun’s Because It’s You

Lee Hyun is one of the best male singers when it comes to ballads, and you can’t go wrong with this romantic mellow number.

If you’ve had a tumultuous love life that culminated into a happy ending, this song is perfect for you.

Favourite lines: You are the reason that I love / Hold my hand and breathe with me.

Lena Park’s My Everything

The soundtrack of We Got Married Global Edition, this sweet song makes for the perfect serenade song to your partner to tell him how thankful you are to have met him.

Favourite lines: I feel brand new, alive / ‘Cause they tell me that I’m yours and / You’re mine.

Jeong Yeob of Brown Eyed Soul’s Nothing Better

Be healed by Brown Eyed Soul’s warm, soulful vocals in this classic ballad that is probably known by most Koreans and has been covered by many popular artists.

Favourite lines: And now like breathing / If you were to always rest by my side/ If you were to always remain this way / Nothing better nothing better than you

Noel’s Proposal

You cannot not include Noel’s Proposal when you talk about romantic Korean ballads. Released in 2004, the song has become a classic and popular wedding song that’s been covered by artists like 2 A.M and BTS J-Hope.

The amazing vocals and harmonization by Noel will give you goosebumps and touch you deeply.

Favourite lines: You don’t have to cry / I’ll make you smile / I’ll only give you happiness / I’ll be by your side always and forever / Don’t be afraid / Everything will be fine.

Jang Beom June’s Without You By My Side

There’s no voice like Jang Beom June’s that seem effortlessly soulful and choked with emotions.

The former front man of indie band Busker Busker wrote this song for his wife, actress Song Ji-soo, and we think it pretty much described what love and marriage of the ordinary man – that it’s a love that can’t do without each other, even if there are days where you can’t stand each other, even when you are far apart.

Favourite lines: My love for you is / The love I cannot tell with words / But if I have to tell, listen / Without you by my side / I become choked up/ Even when we’re apart / I understand and trust you / Take after you forever/ and love only you.

This article was first published in Her World Online.