Korean sheet masks for every skin type and skin condition

You probably already know what your skin type is. It could be dry, combination or oily.

But thanks to environmental factors, and lifestyle choices, your skin could be behaving in a way that is not typical to your skin type.

For example, you could have dry skin and be battling acne. Or you could have oily skin that is dehydrated. The latter is your skin condition. Your skin condition could change from day to day or week to week or even month to month.

So it's important to choose a sheet mask according to your skin type and condition. We've done the hard work for you to bring you the top sheet masks for each skin type and skin condition.

These are the ones truly loved and highly rated by your glass-skinned unnis rather than by marketing agencies, so you can trust they'll have your skin glowing in no time.

FOR OILY SKIN Try: Mediheal Tea Tree Care Solution Essential Mask EX, $3.90, Watsons For an oily-skinned girl, finding the right sheet mask can be a pain and a half. It seems like every mask out there is about keeping your skin plump and moisturized, but what if your skin is so oily it could be an energy source in itself? Thankfully, Mediheal's Tea Tree Care Solution Essential Mask EX has oil-controlling ingredients such as tea tree, witch hazel water and allantoin. There are a million praises I could note for this mask but perhaps the clincher is that BTS' J-Hope is a big fan of this mask, so if you want poreless skin like Hobi, look no further.