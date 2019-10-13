Korean sheet masks for every skin type and skin condition

PHOTO: Instagram/femmue
Kelly Im
Smita DeSouza
CLEO Singapore

You probably already know what your skin type is. It could be dry, combination or oily.

But thanks to environmental factors, and lifestyle choices, your skin could be behaving in a way that is not typical to your skin type.

For example, you could have dry skin and be battling acne. Or you could have oily skin that is dehydrated. The latter is your skin condition. Your skin condition could change from day to day or week to week or even month to month.

So it's important to choose a sheet mask according to your skin type and condition. We've done the hard work for you to bring you the top sheet masks for each skin type and skin condition.

These are the ones truly loved and highly rated by your glass-skinned unnis rather than by marketing agencies, so you can trust they'll have your skin glowing in no time.

FOR DEHYDRATED SKIN

Try: Banobagi Vita Cocktail Foil Mask Aqua, $5.90

Quench thirsty skin with a blend of nine types of vitamins, mineral water and hydrolyzed collagen that, together, make skin hydrated and supple.

The foil-backed cotton sheets allow the essence to be deeply absorbed into the skin without any evaporation, while the adjustable upper and lower masks ensure that every part of the face is drenched in this deeply hydrating essence.

The result is glowing, hydrated skin that is healthy and has fewer flaky patches.

FOR TIRED SKIN

Try: The Ooozoo Face Energy Shot Mask, US$43.68 ($60.39)

View this post on Instagram

User Regram week! Try out our Face Energy Shot Premium Black like @yumsylee. Fall in love with its great benefits especially with Black Ginseng! ・・・ 💥💥 #smotd @the_oozoo Face Energy Shot Premium Black Mask 💥💥 . Another #skintertainment mask from Oozoo. This mask comes with an active packed ampoule in a syringe to keep the ingredients as fresh as possible. Dual function - anti-wrinkle and hydration.. . I thought this was a black mask. Anyways, like any other Oozoo shot masks, you press down the syringe allowing the ingredients to mix. Insert the mixed ampoule into the cap located in the middle of the outside mask packaging. Make sure that the ampoule is evenly dispersed throughtout the mask by lightly pressing the pouch. Apply the mask.. . This is a microfiber sheet mask that is thin, velvety soft and smooth with a mesh liner. My favorite material after hydrogels. Essence is milky and smells perfumey. Fit was flawless. Adherence 💯. Love the cooling sensation. And also minty? 🤔 Removed it close to an hour. Essence absorbed quickly with no tackiness. Result is pretty basic - just hydration. Although it doesn't claim more than that other than anti-wrinkle. 😁.. . Price: $8 @masksheets4me .. . #oozoo #faceenergyshotpremiumblackmask #facemask #sheetmask #sheetmaskreview #maskaddict #yumsysmask #kbeauty #rasianbeauty #beautystagram #beautygram #beautyjunkie #beautyblog #abskincare #asianbeauty #beautycommunity #instabeauty

A post shared by THE OOZOO Singapore Indonesia (@theoozoo_sg) on

Treat skin that has had too much sun, wind, travel or late nights at your desk to a potent mix of rare “black ingredients”: black ginseng, black pearl, black currant, black truffle, black bellflower root and germinated black rice.

Together they hydrate, soothe, strengthen skin and moisturise skin so it is refreshed and rejuvenated.

The skin nourishing goodness of these ingredients is preserved as an essence in a syringe and is to be added to the microfibre sheet just before you use it.

FOR DULL SKIN

Try: Femmue Dream Glow Revitalize and Radiance Mask, US$61.30 ($84.75)

View this post on Instagram

💖🦄💖 * * 私がこれまで試したパックの中で 効果を1番実感できて感動した みんなの憧れご褒美パック✨✨✨ @femmue_japan 🥰 2種類買う勇気が出ずまずは香りで選びました🥺 こちらは透明感・キメのRRで香りはネロリ🌿 紫外線浴びたなーって日に使ってみたら、 使用後には素晴らしくトーンアップ😭✨ 翌朝もっと透明感を実感しました👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 ドライバイオセルロースシートなので、 ぴったりお肌にも密着、長い時間つけても乾かずプルプルのまま😳 取るのがもったいなかったです😭 次はハリ・エイジングケアのPFも試したいな〜☺️ * * #FEMMUE #ドリームグロウマスク #ドリームグロウマスクRR #透明感 #キメ #くすみ肌 #ご褒美パック #贅沢スキンケア #femmuecosmetic #femmuedreamglowmask

A post shared by 𝕙𝕚𝕣𝕠...🧡💛 (@_____hi.65) on

Add a glow to dull, lacklustre skin with this mask that draws on the antioxidant and healing properties of flowers to help heal, soothe and transform your skin.

The coconut-based bio-cellulose mask is drenched in gooey goodness that is packed with botanical ingredients along with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid so that it tackles dead skin and dullness while also absorbing excess oil.

FOR SENSITISED SKIN

Try: Dr Jart+ Cicapair Calming Mask

View this post on Instagram

#маскадлялица_crumbprincess🤩 Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Calming Mask • Успокаивающая тканевая маска с охлаждающим действием  с экстрактом центеллы азиатской. Интенсивно увлажняющая маска мгновенно успокаивает раздраженную и чувствительную кожу. Снимает зуд, воспаления, устраняет красноту и помогает справится с шелушениями. Прекрасно лечит акне, способствует осветлению пост-акне, а за счет антибактериального действия, предупреждает появление новых воспалений. Наполняет кожу необходимыми минералами, повышает иммунитет и укрепляет защитный барьер эпидермиса. • Способ применения: рекомендованное время использования — 10-20 минут. Применять на очищенную и тонизированную кожу лица. После окончания процедуры — снять маску, не смывать остатки эссенции, «вбить» их в кожу подушечками пальцев. • Объем: 25 g. Стоимость: 1️⃣4️⃣5️⃣ грн. Срок реализации: 19.11.2020. Состав: Water/Eau, Butylene Glycol, Glycerin, Niacinamide, 1,2-Hexanediol, Diethoxyethyl Succinate, Carbomer, Arginine, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Polyglyceryl-10 Laurate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Dispotassium Glycyrrhizate, Melia Azadirachta Leaf Extract, Polyglyceryl-10 Myristate, Adenosine, Allantoin, Disodium EDTA, Melia Azadirachta Flower Extract, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, PVM/MA Copolymer, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Flower/Leaf/Stem Extract, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Dextrin, Sodium Hyaluronate, Caramel, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Polyglyceryl-10 Oleate, Menthyl Lactate, Ethyl Menthane Carboxamide, Asiatic Acid,, Asiaticoside, Madecassic Acid, Methyl Diisopropyl Propionamide, Centella Asiatica Extract, Madecassoside. #crumb❤️princess #маска #маскадлялица #тканеваямаскадлялица #увлажняющаямаскадлялица #успокаивающаямаскадлялица #маскасэкстрактомцентеллыазиатской #маскаdrjart #drjart

A post shared by РАСПИВ💉ПАРФЮМЕРИЯ🐼🌱КОСМЕТИКА (@crumbprincess) on

Skin that is easily irritated and prone to redness or itchiness will love this soothing mask that is packed with centella asiatica, which is known to soothe, cool and strengthen stressed, sensitised skin.

It helps restore damaged skin and strengthen the skin’s natural barrier so reduce inflammation.

Free of any nasties, it is ideal for those with sensitised or sensitive skin.

FOR ACNE-PRONE SKIN

Try: Isoi Acni Dr 1st Speedy Mask

One of the traps that acne-sufferers commonly fall into is applying harsh ingredients that dry out pimples, creating an imbalance in the skin’s moisture content and re-triggering the acne.

It’s like crash dieting for your skin – it’s unhealthy and unsustainable.

Isoi is well-known in Korea for using luxe, natural ingredients, and their Acne Dr range will give your spotty skin the gentle coaxing it needs rather than beating it into submission.

It contains K-beauty’s hottest ingredient, Houttuynia Cordata as well as Tea Tree Oil to condition your skin.

It also packs a high dose of sea buckthorn extract, which contains large amounts of Vitamins C & E so that any pigmentation caused by pesky pimples is quickly erased.

FOR DRY SKIN

Try: Pyunkang Yul 3-Step Mask Pack

View this post on Instagram

Pyun kang yul Mask pack 5 sheet rp 225,000 This unique mask from Pyunkang Yul has three steps. First the obagi type Peeling Gel, which gently exfoliates removing dead skin cells and prepping skin for step two, the Essence Toner Mask. This sheet mask is made with the same fabric used in Pyunkang Yul’s ⅓ Cotton Pad, which is designed to deliver products to skin more effectively than the traditional versions by soaking up the liquid product and then releasing it back when pressed onto skin. The mask is soaked with Essence Toner, made up of 91.3% milk vecht root extract, full of antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, nutrient-boosting properties. Step three is the Balancing Gel which seals in all the goodness. This step strengthens skin’s elasticity and moisture barrier for long-lasting hydration. Great for all skin types, especially those dealing with trouble-prone, imbalanced skin. TO USE:  1. Spread Peeling Gel over wet skin and massage in a circular motion to remove dead skin cells and other impurities. Rinse well. 2. Apply Essence Toner Sheet Mask, adjusting around eyes and mouth. Enjoy 10-20 minutes of sheet masking. 3. Spread Balancing Gel, and then gently tap and press until gel is fully absorbed. #Pskbpyunkangyul #pskbmask #Pyunkangyul #jualPyunkangyul #Pyunkangyulkorea #Pyunkangyuloriginal #Pyunkangyulskincare #jualPyunkangyulkorea #jualPyunkangyuloriginal

A post shared by PS Korean Beauty (@pskoreanbeauty) on

Pyunkang Yul’s cult essence toner in sheet mask form? Yes, please.

If your skin is constantly thirsty, this 3-step Mask Pack is perfect because in the final step, a beautifully gooey Balancing Gel helps seal in all the moisture by acting as an occlusive. I

f you haven’t heard of Pyunkang Yul, it’s a crazy popular skincare line launched by Korea’s most famous traditional Eastern medicine clinic.

With over 40 years of experience treating skin ailments using only natural ingredients, Pyunkang Yul is the go-to brand for people who prefer a gentler, long-term approach to skincare.

FOR OILY SKIN

Try: Mediheal Tea Tree Care Solution Essential Mask EX, $3.90, Watsons

View this post on Instagram

韓国購入品🇰🇷 #mediheal#teatreecaresolution#cica 最近何かと流行りのmedihealのパックも購入しました〜 免税店で買ったので普通に買うより安く買えてラッキー☺︎ オーソドックスのが左側の濃い緑ので、おまけで右のも付いてきました◎ わたしが感動したのはこのおまけの右のパック！開けた瞬間にジェルみたいな感じでゼリーっぽい液体の入ったパック👏感動でこのパックたくさん欲しい🥺 オーソドックスな方も一枚一枚厚くて、文字が入ってて消えたら取りごろってわかりやすくていいです😉 ニキビ跡や赤みを抑える鎮静効果があるみたいなので継続して使いたいパックです❣️ #スキンケア#メディヒール#パック#スキンケアマニア#コスメ垢#コスメ好きさんと繋がりたい#コスメ好きな人と繋がりたい#毎日メイク#大学生#女子大生メイク#メイク好きな人と繋がりたい#メイク垢#デパコス#デパコス好きな人と繋がりたい#韓国コスメ#韓国コスメ好きな人と繋がりたい#プチプラ#プチプラ好きな人と繋がりたい#美容垢 #置き画

A post shared by もも🍑 (@makeup__peach) on

For an oily-skinned girl, finding the right sheet mask can be a pain and a half. It seems like every mask out there is about keeping your skin plump and moisturized, but what if your skin is so oily it could be an energy source in itself?

Thankfully, Mediheal’s Tea Tree Care Solution Essential Mask EX has oil-controlling ingredients such as tea tree, witch hazel water and allantoin.

There are a million praises I could note for this mask but perhaps the clincher is that BTS’ J-Hope is a big fan of this mask, so if you want poreless skin like Hobi, look no further.

FOR SENSITIVE SKIN

Try: Roundlab 1025 Dokdo Mask

2018 was ruled by boutique sheet masks.

While big names like Mediheal and Leaders Insolution still make up a giant portion of the market, most of the bestsellers were from small, lesser-known brands with a focus on natural, non-toxic ingredients.

One such brand is Roundlab. If your skin is feeling drier than the Sahara, Roundlab’s 1025 Dokdo Mask gives your skin a dose of hydration with the perfect concoction of hydrators including coconut fruit water, betaine and hyaluronic acid.

The other benefit is that this sheet mask is so light that it practically feels like second skin when you wear it.

FOR PIGMENTED SKIN

Try: CNP Propolis Energy Ampoule Mask

View this post on Instagram

. ＼使えばわかる！CNP沼へようこそ🐝✨／ 年末に初めまして🙇🏻‍♀️してから ミスト、アンプル、ブースター、アンプルマスク…と 使用するアイテムが増えるごとに 私の中でどんどん信頼度が上がっていってる 韓国の有名ドクターズコスメ🇰🇷CNP Laboratory この前渡韓した家族にお願いして ロッテオンライン免税店でポチってゲットしたものを ニヤニヤしながら使用する日々が続いております😜← . まずは皆様絶賛のブースター ✔︎CNP インビジブル ピーリング ブースター 100ml （だいたい2000〜3000円くらい） 洗顔後すぐに使用する洗い流さない角質ケアです！ 日本で言うタカミスキンピール！ タカミスキンピールのシリーズも大好きで 顔用、ボディ用、リップ用…と持ってるんだけど やっぱりお高いからね💦定期でもお高い💦 だからお安いアイテムに浮気しちゃう🙈❤️ . 7日間使用すれば7つの効果 ▶︎角質ケア ▶︎肌荒れケア ▶︎透明度アップ ▶︎保湿力アップ ▶︎油分ケア ▶︎トーンアップ ▶︎肌のキメを整える が実感できると言われているんだけど 確かにここ数日でめちゃくちゃツルツルスベスベに なったなーって印象が😳✨ ピーリングって乾燥しやすいものの方が多いんだけど これは天然保湿成分であるNMF成分で 肌の水分保湿力もアップしてくれるから 乾燥肌や敏感肌の方にも嬉しいアイテム！ さすがドクターズコスメ👏🏻✨ これはマジでリピートする！ストック欲しい！ メイク乗りも良いから崩れにくいし✨ . 夜は酵素洗顔やスクラブ洗顔をすることもあるので 私は朝のみの使用ですが朝晩使えます！ 規定量わかんないから1回2プッシュ使ってます！ 余ったら首とか二の腕とかに塗ってるよ笑 （サイズはこの1種類！ 2個セットだと少しお得になります！） . プロポリスアンプルも良かったからシートマスクも買ってみた！ シートマスクの上に別でアンプルがついていて アンプルを塗ってからシートマスクを貼るよ！ なかなか良き！ ✔︎CNP プロポリス エナジー アンプル マスク 1箱5枚入り 約1300円 . ✔︎CNP プロポリス アンプル ミスト ✔︎CNP プロポリス エネルギー アンプル こちらはリピートしていて周りにも布教済み！笑 詳細は過去のpostみてください🙏🏻 . あとはオマケでついてた ✔︎CNP プロポリス ディープ モイスチャーパック 乾燥知らずの肌になると噂のスリーピングパック！ これはまだ使ってないので もっと乾燥がひどくなった時に使ってみます！ . ピーリングブースターが良すぎたから きっとクレンジングとかも最高なんじゃないかと思ってるんだけど どうなんだろ？🤔←買いすぎや . （日本ではQoo10やその他オンラインサイトでも購入できます！サイトによって価格が全然違うので 購入される際は吟味してくださいね😂 新大久保や鶴橋などのコリアタウンで一部アイテムは 購入できるみたいですよ！） ♪ #cnp#cnplaboratory#cnpcosmetics#韓国コスメ#invisiblepeelingbooster#インビジブルピーリングブースター#ピーリングブースター#プロポリスアンプルミスト#プロポリスエナジーアンプル#プロポリスエナジーアンプルマスク#プロポリスディープモイスチャーパック#ドクターズコスメ#角質ケア#保湿#スキンケア#スキンケア大好き#美容#美容垢#美容垢さんと繋がりたい#コスメ垢#コスメ垢さんと繋がりたい#コスメ好きさんと繋がりたい#l4l#フォローありがとうございます#いいね返し#sachi韓

A post shared by sachika (@schk_maru) on

If you love a good 2-for-1 deal, then this 2-step mask is for you. The first step is loaded with propolis, a K-beauty favourite for to rejuvenate skin, and the second is full of niacinamide.

Anyone who’s done even a basic Google search on getting rid of pigmentation knows that niacinamide is the brightening powerhouse you need in your routine.

The mask is made of thicker cotton material compared to your average sheet mask, and also has a perfect fit, so you don’t have to worry about it tearing or slipping off as you put it on.

Because of the high propolis content, you will see an instant glowing effect so this baby is great for special occasions when you need that lit from the inside look.

FOR CITY SKIN

Try: AllNatural Organic Sheet Mask Houttuynia Cordata

Last year, K-beauty’s breakout star was a tongue twister of an ingredient called Houttuynia Cordata. Traditionally incorporated into Korean side dishes, this ingredient is known for powerful anti-aging properties.

It is loaded with strong antioxidants that fight off the free radicals that damage your DNA and contribute to fine lines and skin tone unevenness.

This mask by AllNatural, a boutique K-Beauty brand, flew off shelves in Korea and was rated one of the top sheet masks by Hwahae, Korea’s premiere beauty review app.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore. 

More about
Lifestyle Beauty beauty tips skincare

TRENDING

Singaporean accused of dismembering wife, stepson leads Melaka police to human heads on roof
Singaporean accused of dismembering wife, stepson leads Melaka police to human heads on roof
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Once homeless and broke, 63-year-old now wants to work so he doesn&#039;t have to be on handouts forever
Once homeless and broke, 63-year-old now wants to work so he doesn't have to be on handouts forever
Chinese netizens slam sale of items used by celebrities
Chinese netizens slam sale of items used by celebrities
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer&#039;s boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer's boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
&#039;Cooking smell&#039; probe in Yishun flat: HDB finds no wrongdoing after complaint over alleged illegal food catering
'Cooking smell' probe in Yishun flat: HDB finds no wrongdoing after complaint over alleged illegal food catering
Extra 50 motorcycle lanes at Causeway won&#039;t help ease congestion, say Malaysian motorists
Extra 50 motorcycle lanes at Causeway won't help ease congestion, say Malaysian motorists
AHTC case: Residents not surprised by verdict but many hope WP MPs will not be disqualified
AHTC case: Residents not surprised by verdict but many hope WP MPs will not be disqualified
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh&#039;s sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn&#039;t?
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh's sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn't?
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Here&#039;s how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently
Here's how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back

Home Works

Colours that can make your home happy
Colours that can make your home happy
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
2 dead after lorry crashes into 2 motorcycles in Woodlands
2 dead after lorry crashes into 2 motorcycles in Woodlands

SERVICES