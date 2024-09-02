Krispy Kreme celebrates Barbie brand's 65th anniversary with 3 fabulous flavours

If you're a fan of doughnuts and Barbie, then you're in for a sweet treat this September.

Earlier today (Sept 2), Krispy Kreme Singapore took to Instagram for a teaser post.

"Something stylish and delicious is coming soon," it read.

Alongside said caption was plenty of pink glitter with the unmistakable Barbie logo at the forefront of the photo.

Krispy Kreme released a statement about the upcoming Barbie-inspired doughnut flavours to celebrate the brand's 65th anniversary.

These will be available for a limited time from Sept 5 to Sept 30, at all Krispy Kreme outlets islandwide and its online store.

Flavours to choose from include the Barbie Pink Doughnut which is inspired by the iconic pink of the brand. The Original Glazed Doughnut is filled with pink buttercream and sprinkled with pink sugar, before it is topped with a pair of Barbie sunglasses to finish off the look.

There is also the Malibu Dream Party Doughnut that's inspired by the Barbie Dreamhouse. This unglazed shell doughnut is filled with Cake Batter Kreme and dipped in Malibu blue icing and sparkly graham sand. It is then topped with a Barbie DreamHouse and piped with a white cloud for good measure.

Lastly, you can opt for the Barbie Berries ‘n Kreme Doughnut which is an unglazed shell doughnut filled with Strawberry Kreme. The doughnut is dipped in icing, before it is drizzled with purple and pink buttercream and topped with a Barbie heart.

Each doughnut costs $4.80 online, but it's $4.20 each if you get it from any of the 19 Krispy Kreme outlets islandwide.

amierul@asiaone.com