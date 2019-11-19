KrisShop guide - how cheap is duty-free shopping with Singapore Airlines?

I don’t know about you, but I often confuse Singapore Airlines’ KrisShop with iShopChangi. They’re both duty-free shops, so I kind of just always assumed they’re the same.

Well, they’re not. And they’re actually really quite different: as you can tell from the names, iShopChangi is by Changi Airport and KrisShop is by Singapore Airlines (“KrisFlyer shop”, get it?).

This article will focus on online and inflight duty-free shopping with KrisShop.

WHAT IS KRISSHOP?

KrisShop is a duty-free retailer selling everything from cosmetics and fragrance to electronics and exclusive co-branded items.

KrisShop started as an inflight-shopping service — meaning you could only buy from them while on board a Singapore Airlines / SilkAir flight — but it has since expanded to include online shopping via KrisShop.com too.

That means you can buy from them even if you’re not travelling, but don’t get excited just yet — if you do that, you’ll have to add GST back to the prices, so it won’t actually be duty-free anymore.

HOW TO SHOP ON KRISSHOP

There are 2 ways to shop with KrisShop: you can either 1) shop directly on your Singapore Airlines / SilkAir flight or 2) order on KrisShop.com.

The former is quite straightforward. You can browse the KrisShop catalogue on your SQ flight, and from there, decide whether to collect your items right away or have them couriered to you.

On KrisShop.com, you can 1) pre-order items for collection on your SQ flight, or 2) order items to be delivered to your home address.

KrisShop Delivery Options

Inflight delivery Home delivery to Singapore address Product prices Duty-free Must add GST Delivery fees Free Up to $12 per trip Process time Items to be collected on your flight Delivery will take up to 10 working days Catalogue Not all products are eligible for inflight and/or home delivery. You will need to check the individual product page.

Shopping on KrisShop.com only makes sense if you have an upcoming SQ flight to collect your items because that way, “delivery” is free. Depending on your flight, the pre-order deadlines are as follows:

KrisShop Inflight Delivery Pre-order Deadlines

Can order from (earliest) Must order by (latest) Singapore Airlines flights departing Singapore (excluding flights to Malaysia and direct flights to San Francisco and Seattle) 60 days before your flight 24 hours before your flight SilkAir flights departing Singapore (excluding flights to Kuala Lumpur and Penang) 60 days before your flight 48 hours before your flight Selected Singapore Airlines flights arriving in Singapore from China, Taiwan and Japan 60 days before your flight 72 hours before your flight

To collect your stuff, all you have to do is show the cabin crew the e-invoice or your credit card (the one you used to make the purchase) and they’ll assist you.

If you treat KrisShop.com like a normal online store and try to just have them delivered to your home (without a valid SQ flight ticket), you won’t enjoy the duty-free prices. You’ll have to add GST, which defeats the entire purpose of KrisShopping.

Here’s how it’ll look when you try to check out:

PHOTO: MoneySmart

Additionally, you won’t be able to purchase travel-exclusive products. You can, however, still shop on KrisShop even after you’re back from your trip. Generally, your flight needs to have been flown within the past 30 days.

But even if you don’t mind paying the retail price (that includes GST), you’ll have to bear hefty delivery fees to have your shopping sent to your doorstep.

KrisShop Home Delivery Fees

KrisShop delivery type Delivery fees Delivery time Standard delivery for KrisShop Living catalogue Free 7 to 10 working days Standard delivery (excluding KrisShop Living catalogue) $6 for purchases below $100; free for purchases above $100 3 to 5 working days Express delivery (all items excluding KrisShop Living catalogue) $12 1 to 3 working days

If you get furniture and other items from the KrisShop Living catalogue, delivery is free. There is no minimum spend criteria, but that’s because pretty much everything costs over $100.

For everything else, standard delivery is only waived for purchases above $100. If not, it’s $6 per trip. For express delivery within 1 to 3 days, it will be $12 regardless of your bill.

KrisShop Return Policy