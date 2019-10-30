KTV Singapore showdown - Teo Heng, Cash Studio, Manekineko & more

Karaoke brings out strange talents in me – I can remember the lyrics to my Primary 6 jam (read: “Oops! I Did It Again”) and spit Jay Chou raps like Mandarin is my Mother Tongue (oh wait, it is).

If you’re addicted to singing, you’d know that KTVs are not cheap. Here are the prices for the top 5 karaoke chains in Singapore: Teo Heng, Ten Dollar Club, Manekineko (the new KBox), Cash Studio and Party World.

KTVs IN SINGAPORE PRICE GUIDE (2019)

Best for… KTV in Singapore Best price package Cheapest flat fee per room Teo Heng $20/room for 3 hours (Mon to Thu, 12pm to 7pm). Medium room, fits about 6 pax. Cheapest price per pax Ten Dollar Club $11/pax for 5 hours (daily, 2pm to 7pm). Includes free flow drinks. Best for long KTV sessions Ten Dollar Club $12.90/pax for 5 hours (daily, 2pm to 7pm). Includes free flow drinks. Best for karaoke with food Manekineko $28/pax for 3 hours (weekends, 11am to 2pm). Includes food and drink buffet.

TEO HENG KTV SINGAPORE

Teo Heng is the only karaoke chain in Singapore that charges by the room (instead of per pax), making it significantly cheaper than the other chains no matter what time slot you choose.

Teo Heng KTV prices:

Time slot Price for small room (4 pax) Price for medium room (6 pax) Price for large room (10 pax) Weekday off-peak (12pm to 7pm) $8 per hour / $18 for 3 hours $10 per hour / $20 for 3 hours $12 per hour / $22 for 3 hours Weekday peak (after 7pm) $14 per hour / $35 for 3 hours $16 per hour / $40 for 3 hours $18 per hour / $45 for 3 hours Weekend off-peak (12pm to 7pm) $8 per hour $10 per hour $12 per hour Weekend peak (after 7pm) $14 per hour $16 per hour $18 per hour

Note: Weekend prices apply on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, public holidays and eve of public holidays.

There are 3 room sizes – small is for 4 pax, medium is for 6 pax and large is for 10 pax. However, these are just recommendations, and you can usually get away with 1 or 2 more people if you don’t mind the squeeze.

Assuming the average party is 6 pax, the cheapest time to go is on weekdays before 7pm. It’s $20 for the whole group, which is $1.10 per hour per pax. That price is literally unbeatable.

But unless you’re a lazy student or idle tai tai, you’re probably not going to be able to make that time slot. If you don’t mind heading there after work on a weekday night (after 7pm), it’s only $40 for 3 hours ($2.20 per pax per hour).

The 3-hour package doesn’t apply on weekends, but it’s still cheaper than the rest.

The rates are for their 7 heartland outlets at Junction 10, Katong, Star Vista, Sembawang Shopping Centre, Causeway Point, Tampines Hub and Ci Yuan CC. The prices at their Suntec and Rendezvous Grand Hotel outlets are a few dollars more expensive – check out the prices are on the official Teo Heng website.

TEN DOLLAR CLUB KTV SINGAPORE ($10 CLUB)

Although super cheap, don’t be fooled by the name ‘Ten Dollar Club‘ — it’s not really $10.

10 Dollar Club KTV prices:

Time slot Price (includes free flow of drinks) Min. group size Daily off peak $11/pax for 2pm to 7pm (5 hours) 3 pax Weekday peak (after 7pm) $12.90/pax for 7pm to 12am (5 hours) 4 pax Weekend peak (after 7pm) $12.90/pax for 7pm to 10pm OR 10pm to 1am (3 hours) 4 pax

Note: Weekend prices apply on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, public holidays and eve of public holidays.

All the prices are listed on Ten Dollar Club’s website as $10, with varying levels of “taxes” (i.e. $10+ and $10+++), presumably to stay true to its name. There is no note on what each ‘+’ is for, so I called up for the prices.

To be honest, I don’t really care what they’re for – all I know is that Ten Dollar Club is the one of the more affordable KTVs in Singapore, and is especially good for super long karaoke sessions.

Ten Dollar Club’s weeknight rates are $12.90 per pax for 5 whole hours, from 7pm to midnight. That’s $2.60 per hour, and includes free flow drinks!

The price is the same on weekends, but the 2 sessions are in 3-hour blocks.

There are 3 outlets, but none are in town. The more central one is Chinatown, while the other 2 are in Downtown East and Balestier.

CASH STUDIO KTV SINGAPORE

For per head charges, Cash Studio is the next cheapest (if you choose the off-peak hours, anyway).

Cash Studio KTV prices for Ming Arcade, Cuppage Plaza, Prinsep Street, Clarke Quay Central and Paya Lebar:

Cash Studio Weekday Weekends Off-peak price $7.90++ (1pm to 6pm on Mon to Thu; 1pm to 5pm on Fri) $12.90++ (1pm to 6pm on Sat; full day on Sun) Peak price $12.90++ (after 6pm on Mon to Fri) $23++ (after 6pm on Fri and Sat; +$14.95++ for 4th pax onwards)

Cash Studio KTV prices for Djitsun Mall:

Cash Studio Djitsun Mall Weekday Weekends Off-peak price $7.90++ (1pm to 6pm on Mon to Thu; 1pm to 5pm on Fri) $12.90++ (1pm to 6pm on Sat; full day on Sun) Peak price $12.90++ (after 6pm on Mon to Fri) $58++ (after 6pm on Fri and Sat; +$13++ for 4th pax onwards)

Cash Studio KTV prices for Simpang Bedok (members only):

Cash Studio Simpang Bedok Weekday Weekends Off-peak price $12.90++ (after 6pm on Mon to Thu) $12.90++ (after 5pm on Sun) Peak price $48++ (after 5pm on Fri; +$13++ for 4th pax onwards) $48++ (after 5pm on Sat; +$13++ for 4th pax onwards)

Do note that all prices are per pax, for 3 hours of singing. Also, the ‘++’ is different from usual: instead, it is a $2 surcharge + 10% service charge.

Oh, and for some odd reason, the Friday 5pm to 6pm time slot can’t be sole in a 3-hour block. An hourly fee applies.

Generally, the Djitsun Mall and Simpang Bedok ones are very much more expensive on Friday and Saturday nights. The rest of the outlets only charge $23++, which is very reasonable (comes up to $7.70++ per hour per pax). However, those two outlets charge $58++ and $48++ respectively.

The cheapest Cash Studio off-peak price is $7.90++ on weekday afternoons, but again, that’s pretty impossible for most of us. The next best option is to go on Sunday — it’s $12.90++ for any 3-hour block in the day.

MANEKINEKO KTV SINGAPORE

You probably remember KBox, the Party World doppleganger with similarly “obiang” furnishing.

I’m no fan of the flashing lights and mirrored walls, so I’m quite happy they were replaced by microphone-wielding fortune cats when Japanese brand Manekineko bought over the chain.

Manekineko KTV prices:

Price for 2 hours Price for 3 hours Weekday off-peak (11am to 6pm) $13/pax $17/pax Weekday lunch (11am to 2pm) $13/pax includes free flow drinks $28/pax includes buffet and free flow drinks Weekday peak (after 6pm) $18/pax $25/pax Weekend off-peak (11am to 6pm) $17/pax $25/pax Weekend peak (after 6pm) $28/pax (Sat) / $18/pax (Sun) $35/pax (Sat) / $25/pax (Sun) Karaoke + dinner buffet (6pm to 10pm) – $38/pax (Sun to Thu) / $48/pax (Fri to Sat)

Manekineko’s prices are affordable, but the thing that truly sets the chain apart is the food. Got buffet leh. Of course we’re sold.

If there’s one near your workplace (and you have a very generous lunch break), you can rap about “work, work, work, work” on weekdays between 11am to 2pm. The lunch KTV and food buffet is super worth it ($28 for 3 hours).

On weekday nights, the 3-hour buffet bundle is $38 from Sunday to Thursday, and $48 on Friday and Saturday.

If you want to sing on weekends, but aren’t prepared fork out $48, skip the buffet and go in the afternoon. It’s almost half the price at $25 for 3 hours.

Manekineko has 10 outlets in total, most of them being in the central region (like Orchard Cineleisure, SCAPE, Bugis+ and Marina Square).

PARTY WORLD KTV SINGAPORE

Party World’s Downtown East outlet recently shut its doors (June 2018), but the long-running chain still has its fans.

It’s the most expensive karaoke chain, but it’s also the only one that opens way past midnight, making it the best for late-night sessions.

Party World KTV prices:

Party World Liang Court, Tanjong Pagar, NEX outlets Price for 2 hours Price for 3 hours Price for 4 hours Mon to Fri (before 8pm) $14.10/pax $16.40/pax $18.80/pax Sun to Thu (8pm onwards) $22.10/pax $25.70/pax $28/pax Sat and Sun (before 8pm) $18.80/pax $22.30/pax $25.80/pax Fri and Sat (8pm onwards) $28/pax $35.10/pax $39.80/pax

The Liang Court, Tanjong Pagar and NEX outlets have the same prices, and are slightly more expensive than the rest of the outlets (Bukit Batok and Woodlands).

Party World KTV Bukit Batok prices:

Party World Bukit Batok Price for 2 hours Price for 3 hours Price for 4 hours Mon to Fri (before 8pm) $11.80/pax $14.20/pax $16.50/pax Sun to Thu (8pm onwards) $17.70/pax $21.20/pax $24.80/pax Sat and Sun (before 8pm) $15.30/pax $18.80/pax $22.30/pax Fri and Sat (8pm onwards) $24.70/pax $29.40/pax $34.10/pax

Party World Woodlands prices:

Party World Liang Court, Tanjong Pagar, NEX outlets Price for 2 hours Price for 3 hours Price for 4 hours Mon to Fri (before 8pm) $12/pax $15/pax $18/pax Sun to Thu (8pm onwards) $18/pax $22/pax $25/pax Sat and Sun (before 8pm) $16/pax $19/pax $25/pax Fri and Sat (8pm onwards) $25/pax $30/pax $35/pax

If you feel the need to sing your heart out after some drinks, head to the Liang Court outlet – it opens till 6am (daily). The rest close at either 2am or 3am.

This article was first published in MoneySmart .