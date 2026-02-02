Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Tokyo top destinations booked by Singaporeans for CNY period

It seems that Singaporeans are birds of a feather, flocking to similar destinations during this festive season.

According to data by travel booking platform Trip.com, many travellers from Singapore are opting to visit regional cities, with Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Tokyo snatching up the top three spots.

Penang and Taipei ranked fourth and fifth respectively.

While these familiar locations remain popular, there is also a growing number of Singaporeans exploring cities in Mainland China, said Trip.com.

The platform saw the largest rise in travel bookings to Guangzhou and Shanghai, with a nearly 200 per cent year-on-year increase.

Chennai in India also saw significant growth, ranking third in the list of fastest-growing destinations by travel bookings.

The booking platform also found that Singaporeans are planning earlier and booking further ahead for their Lunar New Year travels.

This year, 53 per cent of the bookings were made more than 60 days before the travel date, up from 50 per cent last year.

Moreover, there is a noticeable shift toward longer journeys, with 51 per cent of flights booked for mid to long-haul destinations as compared to 41 per cent last year.

Singapore is also experiencing strong demand for inbound tourism, with tourists from China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Japan taking up the top five spots.

It is also witnessing substantial growth in tourist arrivals from the United States, Myanmar, Japan, Laos and Italy.

This highlights the city’s wide-ranging appeal to a diverse range of international travellers, said Trip.com.

Amongst travellers who visit Singapore, Universal Studios Singapore stands out as the most frequently booked attraction, according to the booking platform.

Other popular attractions include Night Safari, Singapore Ducktours, Jewel Changi Airport and Skyline Luge Singapore.

