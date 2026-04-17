How colourful is Singapore? This report ranks it lower than Kuala Lumpur

Singapore is often referred to as the "garden city". Those who live here know just how much greenery there is despite its largely urban landscape.

But how colourful is our little red dot exactly? You might be intrigued to know that a global study ranked it the 12th most colourful city in the world.

This places it 10 spots behind neighbouring Malaysia's capital city of Kuala Lumpur, which is ranked number two.

The study, published on Monday (April 13) by Irish travel insurance provider JustCover gathered pictures of hundreds of landscapes across nearly 80 of the world's most well-known destinations.

It then used a colour analysis tool to calculate how many unique colours there were in each image, combining the results to get a vibrancy score out of 100 for each city.

To avoid skewing results, they selected photos taken in clear daylight conditions and avoided heavy filters or colour grading.

JustCover found Singapore to have over 1.66 million different colours, giving it a vibrancy score of 63.2.

Meanwhile, nearly 2.5 million unique colours were found in Kuala Lumpur, which earned it a score of 94.5.

The travel insurance provider explained that the Malaysian capital offers a striking contrast of modern skyscrapers and traditional buildings, including ornate temples and shrines.

"Many of its skyscrapers, such as the Petronas Twin Towers, KL Tower, and Exchange 106, feature rooftop viewing decks or bars that provide panoramic views of the city below. To experience Kuala Lumpur’s vibrant street life, Chinatown is a popular destination, filled with lively markets and tempting street food," the report states.

It also highlighted the Batu Caves, located just outside Kuala Lumpur, for its rainbow-coloured steps and shrines.

The report did not provide explanations for cities ranked 11 and beyond.

Another Southeast Asian city to surpass Singapore on the list was Hanoi, Vietnam which ranked eighth with a vibrancy score of 69 and registered over 1.8 million unique colours.

The report notes how Hanoi is a blend of "vivid buildings and shopfronts, dense street signage and vibrant market stalls", pointing to the city's Old Quarter as a standout.

In first place was Lisbon, Portugal which got a perfect score — owing to it having more than 2.6 million unique colours based on its colour analysis tool.

JustCover stated that the Portuguese capital is known for its pastel-hued buildings and patterned tiles that line its historic neighbourhoods, such as Alfama (the city's oldest district) and Bairro Alto.

It added that Lisbon's iconic yellow trams, which rattle through the narrow streets, gave it another splash of colour.

JustCover's full report can be accessed on its website.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com