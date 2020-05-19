Kuih bangkit, popiah simpul and more - Hari Raya goodies go ASMR

Things are definitely looking different for Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year — what with the whole circuit breaker measures and all — but don’t let the global pandemic crush your festive spirit. E-commerce beckons, and the revelry can certainly continue when you can just buy stuff online.

Oh, and don’t deprive yourself and your family of one element that makes Hari Raya special: sweet confectioneries and savoury snacks that you can’t stop popping in your mouth. What? You totally deserve this after a month of fasting.

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Jarvis Quek

To add some fun to the whole Hari Raya goodies feature, we sent some choice snacks over to Unwrapped host Jarvis Quek, who provided some ASMR satisfaction to the celebratory shebang.

Kuih Bangkit Cheese

Popiah Simpul

Kuih Dahlia Pandan

Bantal Peluk Saloma

Recognise these nibbles? No matter — check out what our correspondent thought of them all (in gentle whispers), including one that tastes somewhat familiar.

