Kway chap sans pork? This Muslim couple has made it possible but it's going for $12.90 per bowl

People who are squeamish about eating animal intestines may not fancy the idea of kway chap, but for others, it's a delicacy that they crave for every once in a while.

For the uninitiated, kway chap is a Teochew dish that features broad rice sheets in a soya sauce broth paired with braised ingredients such as pork intestine, pork belly, pork skin, tofu and egg.

As you can tell, pork is the main star of the show here, and it's hard to imagine eating kway chap without it.

This, unfortunately, also means that our Muslim friends are unable to enjoy this traditional dish as it isn't halal.

Cue Peranakan Kway Chap, the brainchild of husband-and-wife duo Mohamed Fadli Ahmad and Akmal Saadah 'Adah' Ahmad.

This month-old brand specialises in halal kway chap that is made using Adah's family's kway chap recipe, passed down from her Peranakan Chinese great-grandmother.

However, instead of using pork, the tweaked dish uses three different parts of beef – short ribs, knuckles and tendons.

Apart from that, each serving of the halal kway chap also comes with braised egg, tofu and 'kway'. If the portion size isn't enough for you, there is also the option to add on more ingredients before you check out.

One has to note that this halal kway chap is a tad pricier as compared to your regular kway chap. Each serving costs $12.90.

One possible reason is that beef is pricier than pork, so the prices are increased slightly or they would be making an overall loss.

So, what inspired them to set up the venture? It was Adah's love for Chinese food.

Speaking to 8days.sg, she says that she noticed a gap in the market and no one seemed to have the halal rendition of this dish so she had to "cook it [herself] whenever [she] was craving for it".

She wasn't the only one who faced this problem.

Adah's mum, who converted to Islam when she married Adah's father, revealed that there were occasions where she too would hanker for this Teochew dish.

"When [my] mum became a Muslim, there were days when she craved for her favourite kway chap. So she decided to tweak it using halal ingredients and make it taste similar to the original Peranakan Chinese dish."

Apart from being suitable for people who refrain from eating pork, the dish is also great for beef lovers and those who don't like intestines.

As Peranakan Kway Chap currently does not have a physical store, you can order their food via their website.

Islandwide delivery costs $10 and delivery within Bukit Panjang costs $5 but if you want you can also self-collect the food.

