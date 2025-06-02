Kyoto's viral Kichi Kichi Omurice chef is coming to Singapore, here's how you can meet him

Fans of Japanese food would probably be familiar with Kichi Kichi Omurice, a popular restaurant in Kyoto that is hard to get a seat at.

It's helmed by the charismatic Chef Motokichi Yukimura, who is known for his theatrical meal services and delicious omurice.

If you've been wanting to try his food but can't travel to Kyoto, you're in luck because he will be coming to Singapore instead.

Motokichi announced the news in an Instagram post on Sunday (June 1).

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DKV9oDdPWrM/?hl=en[/embed]

"Guess who's dropping in? Yes – the legendary omurice-flipping maestro from Kichi Kichi Omurice, Kyoto is coming to Singapore," read the post.

A press release on June 2 shared that the chef will host a cooking showcase at Tsukimi Hamburg's Jurong Point outlet on July 11 and 12, from 7pm to 9pm.

However, not just anyone can attend the exclusive event.

It will be limited to 20 pax per session and there are 40 pairs of tickets up for grabs.

To win a pair, interested parties have to join RE&S dining group as a member and spend a minimum of $20 in a single receipt at &Joy Japanese Food Street at either Nex or Jurong Point from June 3 to 30 to get a chance to participate in the lucky draw.

Multiple entries are allowed and you can increase your chances of winning with every $20 spend in a single receipt.

Winners will be selected and announced weekly every Thursday (June 12, 19, 26, and July 3).

Even if you don't get tickets to meet him, you can still try Motokichi's omurice at Tsukimi Hamburg as they collaborate on a menu that marries the popular chef's omurice with the eatery's hamburg steaks.

There are two options available.

The Kichi Kichi Hamburg Omurice ($16.80) features demiglace fried rice, edamame and chicken that are blanketed by an omelette shaped in the form of a spiral "tornado" and topped with a juicy hamburg steak. It is completed with the famous Kichi Kichi demiglace sauce.

The Kichi Kichi Omurice ($12.80) has demiglace fried rice that is finished off with a "tornado" omelette.

Both dishes will be launched on July 10 and are permanent additions to Tsukimi Hamburg's refreshed menu.

69-year-old Motokichi hails from Japan and has gained international renown for his theatrical and artful take on omurice, a popular Western-Japanese fusion dish.

While donning his signature red beret, he turns each dining experience into a performance and the highlight is when he slices open his omelettes.

Address: 1 Jurong West Central 2, B1-52, Singapore 648886

