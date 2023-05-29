A La Mode: Tirados' first collection, colourful bags and fashion brands to splurge on this summer

As June brings in the heat, the fashion industry is doing the same. In this edition of À La Mode, we get acquainted with local artist Josh Tirados’ newly launched label, adorable funky accessories from Tres. in Thailand, and the Mugler H&M Collection. Simply scroll and read for all your summer fashion needs!

Tirados

A Singapore-based fashion designer and butoh (Japanese dance theatre) practitioner, Josh Tirados has recently launched his new label ‘Tirados’ in early May this year. A part of the conceptual label, An asylum’s residency program, the artists welcomed his first collection titled ‘Anino’ with neutral earthy tones, with distinct tailoring and bucolic textures.

Featuring deadstock cotton, the artists uses tones of textures of ‘curdled gauze tilled, striped, damp olives and the type of blues found in bark’, as his muse for the collection. We’ve got our eyes on the relaxed but well-fitted Sickle Pants, the Knotted Rag Dress & the understated Anino Jeans.

Tres Bangkok

A coveted brand, Tres. draws inspiration from Bangkok’s eclectic street style, and contemporary design. Offering shoppers new designs and bright coloured fashion products, the brand effortlessly weaves together traditional craftsmanship and modernity. Beyond just clothing, we’re obsessed with the brand’s cute, bold and funky accessories, particularly the out-of-the-ordinary handbags.

Our favourites include the heart-shaped Bean Bag (฿2190 (S$85), Auntie Bag (฿990) and the classic Tres Ophelia Bag (฿5290 S$205.92). Besides their own collection, the brand also carries over 200 selected lifestyle brands for you to shop from.

nastyamasha

Founded in 2020 by twin sisters Anastasia and Maria Vaniushina, nastyamasha is a rising cutting-edge fashion label inspired by Russian street style. Embodying boldness, innovation, and artistic expression, expect to be wowed by this brand’s daring take on feminine pieces.

With garments made of mesh textiles, crocheted knitwear, structured corsets, and textured miniskirts under its portfolio, the revered brand has already caught the attention of celebrity tastemakers like Kylie Jenner. The recently released AW23 collection, also features some trendy pieces with pops of red, pale yellow and beige, in the form is lace accessories, body-con knitwear sets, maxi dresses.

Levi’s® Gold Tab

PHOTO: Levi

Levi’s® welcomes elevated and cosy essentials into its array of apparel, with the launch of Levi’s® Gold Tab™. The vintage-inspired collection offers fashion-lovers a unique take on Levis staples with a Northern Californian twist.

Elevating everyday-wear, collection pieces reimagine classic old-school gym looks and 70s and 80s vibes into feel-good soft-textured modern wear. Expect easy-to-wear sweats and athletic-inspired pieces, including a matching Track Jacket and Track Pant set, sporty Warm Up Short and a new Everywhere T-Shirt. The collection retails from $34.90.

Mugler H&M Collection

Incredibly hyped and sold out internationally, The Mugler H&M Collection has finally landed on our shores. The sensational collection features a collaboration with the legendary house of Mugler for a dynamic showcase of the brand’s current aesthetic and a nod to its acclaimed history.

Offering fans an authentic experience of shopping at Mugler, the pieces in the collection encapsulate the spirit of the brand with a keen focus on subjects like freedom, daring, transformation, excitement, flamboyance, and youth.

Get ready to shop till you drop as you browse through precision-tailored outerwear, mesh-panelled bodysuits & leggings, laser-cut mini dresses, bold denim, a full-body catsuit & exclusive archival pieces, made all the more accessible with H&M.

This article was first published in City Nomads.