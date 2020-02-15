Lab created diamonds vs real diamonds: Should I propose to my partner with a synthetic diamond ring?

Would you propose to your partner with a lab-grown diamond?

While lab-grown (also known as synthetic) diamonds have their fair share of detractors, more and more people are turning to different alternatives to diamond rings

So what are synthetic diamond rings? Are they considered 'real', and can they replace naturally mined diamonds?

Here's a quick look at different types of diamonds you can get for your engagement rings: real, fake, man-made or otherwise.

TL;DR: SYNTHETIC VS STIMULANTS VS REAL DIAMOND RINGS

SYNTHETIC DIAMONDS VS STIMULANTS - WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?

Diamond Stimulants are stones that look like real diamonds but have different chemical compositions and physical properties. They do not have the same physical and chemical properties of a diamond and do not perform in the same way. They're also not as durable as diamonds.

Common diamond stimulants include cubic zirconia, synthetic garnet, and white sapphire.

Lab-created diamonds are not diamond stimulants, as they are cultivated under a controlled environment.

Under such an environment, the result is a diamond that has the same chemical and physical properties as a natural diamond but with different and distinguishable crystal patterns.

COST COMPARISON: LAB CREATED (SYNTHETIC) DIAMONDS VS STIMULANTS VS REAL DIAMONDS

Assuming that you are looking for the following conditions for your diamond ring:

1-carat engagement rings

Round cut, solitaire rings

Here's a quick cross-comparison of the prices, should you opt for a real diamond ring vs a synthetic one.

1 carat, round shape, solitaire. (Cost) Is there resale value? Real Diamond $5,000 - $22,000 (depending on the colour and clarity) Yes, though how much you will get back for your diamond depends on multiple factors. Diamond Stimulant ~$100 - $250 No Lab Created (Synthetic) Diamonds ~$1,150 - $4,958 Minimal

ARE SYNTHETIC DIAMONDS 'REAL' DIAMONDS?

Not surprisingly, diamond manufacturing companies like De Beers, Rio Tinto, and others slammed lab diamonds as inauthentic. On the flip side, companies manufacturing synthetic diamonds will concur that their diamonds promote environmental benefits and are cost-efficient.