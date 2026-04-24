Labubu maker Pop Mart unveils upgrades to Beijing theme park

SHANGHAI — Pop Mart, the Hong Kong-listed firm behind collectible "blind box" toys — including the toothy-grinned Labubu — has renovated and expanded offerings at its Beijing theme park, Pop Land.

A newly upgraded Labubu Forest Zone will open to the public on April 30 following a year-long renovation, the company said at an event on Friday (April 24).

The new zone includes additional amusement park rides, carnival games, performances, food and merchandise hubs featuring characters such as Dimoo and The Monsters series — including Labubu.

"To be honest, I've analysed the Chinese and the global markets and I think there are still many opportunities we can pursue, but I hope to take it slowly, do one theme park well first and then replicate it," Pop Mart Vice President Jeffrey Hu said at a press conference.

The expansion of Pop Land, which first opened in 2023, is part of Pop Mart's diversification strategy away from reliance on toys towards a wider array of intellectual properties featuring its characters.

Also in the works is a Labubu film in conjunction with Sony Pictures.

In March, Pop Mart said its 2025 revenue nearly tripled from a year earlier to 37.12 billion yuan (S$6.95 billion) from 13.04 billion yuan.

It reported profit of 12.78 billion yuan, up 308 per cent.

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