Lace up your sneakers: Mandai Wildlife Run returns with inclusive categories

As part of Singapore Zoo's Golden ZOObilee celebrations, Singapore's signature wildlife run is back after a three-year hiatus.

Previously known as the Safari Zoo Run, the newly renamed Mandai Wildlife Run will take place on Sept 23 and 24 in a refreshed format that champions holistic wellness derived from being in touch with nature.

Runs

Registration for all races is open from now till Sept 4, 2023. The start point will be at Night Safari, and the finishing point will be at Singapore Zoo.

Day 1: Competitive Run (Sept 23, 2023)

5km Competitive Challenge

Age requirement: 13 years old and above

Early Bird Price (15 per cent off from June 27 to July 14, 2023): $72

Regular Price: $85

5km Corporate Competitive Challenge

Age requirement: 13 years old and above

Corporate purchase only

Day 2: Family Fun Day (Sept 24, 2023)

5km Fun Run

Age requirement: 13 years old and above

Early Bird Price (15 per cent off from June 27 to July 14, 2023): $66

Regular Price: $78

5km Silvers Leisure Walk

Age requirement: 60 years old and above

Early Bird Price (15 per cent off from June 27 to July 14, 2023): $55

Regular Price: $65

3.5km Ranger Buddies Family Dash

One adult + one child; $52 top-up for one additional child

Age requirement: 13 years old and above for adult, three to 12 years old for child

Early Bird Price (15 per cent off from June 27 to July 14, 2023): $112

Regular Price: $132

Race pack

Collection: 10am to 6.30pm, Sept 16 to 17, 2023

Venue: West Lawn, Mandai Wildlife West

Contents:

Mandai Wildlife Run T-shirt (different T-shirt for children registered for the Ranger Buddies Family Dash)

Mandai Wildlife Run Medal

Mandai Wildlife Run Tote Bag (drawstring bag for participants of the Ranger Buddies Family Dash)

Singapore Zoo and River Wonders race day admission (with race bib presented)

Promo code for 50 per cent off Night Safari Adult/Child admission (bookings to be made by Sept 24, 2023)

Promo code for 30 per cent off Bird Paradise Adult/Child admission (bookings to be made by Sept 24, 2023)

E-voucher: $20 off Kydra products

E-voucher: Complimentary Absolute Cycle rhythm cycling or pilates reformer class

E-voucher: 20 per cent off Collin's ala-carte items

E-voucher: $10 off Lego products

Wellness activities

For the first time, there will be a six-week journey of health and wellness activities leading up to the Mandai Wildlife Run.

The activities are open to all, regardless of whether you're participating in the races, but there are limited slots available.

Registration will open soon, so be sure to check the Mandai Wildlife Run page for more details.

List of activities:

Running Clinic: Join like-minded individuals to train up for the Mandai Wildlife Run in Singapore Zoo.

Time and date: 6.15pm | Aug 11, Aug 25 and Sept 8

Duration: 60 minutes

Public Price: $3

Friends of Wildlife Member Price: $2

Capacity: 50 pax

Venue: Singapore Zoo entrance

Yin Yoga at West Lawn with Brandon Chong: Start your morning mindfully with a Yin Yoga session which will help to slow down and recharge your body. Suitable for practitioners of all yoga levels.

Time and date: 9am | Aug 12

Duration: 60 minutes

Public Price: $10

Friends of Wildlife Member Price: $5

Capacity: 20 pax

Venue: West Lawn, Mandai Wildlife West

Parent & Child Yoga with the Orangutans by SoYoga: Connect with your kids, calm your mind and strengthen your body in a perfect view of the Orangutans.

Time and date: 7.45am | Aug 12, 26 & 27 , Sept 9 & 10

Duration: 60 minutes

Public Price: $85 (One adult, one child)

Friends of Wildlife Member Price: $50 (One adult, one child)

Capacity: 20 pairs

Venue: Orangutan Exhibit, Singapore Zoo

Parent & Child Yoga with the Orangutans by SoYoga and Breakfast in the Wild Experience: Connect with your kids, calm your mind and strengthen your body in a perfect view of the Orangutans. Conclude the morning with a delightful Breakfast in the Wild.

Time and date: 7.45am | Aug 12, 26 & 27, Sept 9 & 10

Duration: 60 minutes

Public Price: $165 (One adult, one child)

Friends of Wildlife Member Price: $115 (One adult, one child)

Capacity: 20 pairs

Venue: Orangutan Exhibit, Singapore Zoo

Sports for Kids at West Lawn: Learn how to live healthily through sports and games, and engage your child in Kids Fundamental Movement Skills.

Time and date: 8am | Aug 13, Aug 17 and Sept 10

Duration: 60 minutes

Public Price: $10

Friends of Wildlife Member Price: $5

Venue: West Lawn, Mandai Wildlife West

Morning Forest Bathing — Nyungwe Forest Heart of Africa edition by Xiu Nature Connections: Embark on a gentle journey of morning forest bathing at Bird Paradise's Nyungwe Forest Heart of Africa. Led by Singapore's leading certified forest therapy guides, this experience will awaken your senses.

Time and date: 7.45 am | Aug 20, Sept 2 and Sept 9

Duration: 75 minutes

Public Price: $60

Friends of Wildlife Member Price: $40

Capacity: 20 pax

Venue: Nyungwe Forest Heart of Africa, Bird Paradise

Flow and Fly Yoga at Kuok Group Wings of Asia with Brandon Chong: Enjoy a beautiful flow and fly yoga session at Bird Paradise's Kuok Group Wings of Asia whilst basking in the golden hour. Vibe with the music as you learn movements and poses the bird-inspired way.

Time and date: 5.30pm | Aug 19, Sept 2 and Sept 9

Duration: 60 minutes

Public Price: $48

Friends of Wildlife Member Price: $20

Capacity: 10 pax

Venue: Kuok Group Wings of Asia, Bird Paradise

Calm Yoga & Sleep Mindfulness with Manatees by Xiu Nature Connections: You will be guided through yoga nidra — a technique known to improve sleep quality. Learn simple restorative poses and embody the slow movements of the manatees at River Wonders' Amazon Flooded Forest.

Time and date: 8.45am, Aug 19 and 26 | 7.15pm, Sept 8

Duration: 75 minutes

Public Price: $60 (Standard) / $50 (BYO mat)

Friends of Wildlife Member Price: $40 (Standard) / $30 (BYO mat)

Capacity: 20 pax

Venue: Amazon Flooded Forest, River Wonders

Parent & Child Yoga with the Manatees by SoYoga: Enjoy a relaxing and unique parent-child yoga session alongside the manatees at the captivating Amazon Flooded Forest in River Wonders.

Time and date: 8.45am | Aug 20 and Sept 3

Duration: 60 minutes

Public Price: $70 (One adult, one child)

Friends of Wildlife Member Price: $50 (One adult, one child)

Capacity: 20 pairs

Venue: Amazon Flooded Forest, River Wonders

Spin Class at Pavilion by the Lake by Absolute Cycle: Move to the beat and get your heart rate up with this dynamic cardio workout. This spin experience will strengthen your core muscles and improve your stamina and muscle endurance.

Time and date: Sept 23 and 24 (Timing TBC)

Public Price: $50

Friends of Wildlife Members and Registered Runners: $25

Venue: Pavilion by the Lake, Singapore Zoo

This article was first published on Wonderwall.sg.