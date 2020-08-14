Lactation bubble tea for breastfeeding mummies said to help boost milk supply now selling at Ang Mo Kio

If you are a breastfeeding mum, your doctor has probably advised you against drinking too much tea or coffee as caffeine has been shown to pass through breast milk and this can interfere with your baby's sleep. So what's a mum who loves her little one as much as her bubble tea to do? Enter lactation bubble tea.

This nursing-friendly concoction is the brainchild of Milking Cow, an online store that sells lactation goodies, from cookies to overnight oats, and now bubble tea.

Sold exclusively at Hey Milk, a bubble tea shop in Ang Mo Kio, it boasts a red raspberry tea base that is caffeine-free and is known to boost milk production.

According the to 25-year-old owner of Milking Cow, Wendelyn Chen, the tea is also good for mummies in their third trimester. "It helps to strength the uterus and prepare for labour," she shared.

How did the idea for lactation bubble tea come about? The young mother, who had already started retailing milk-boosting items, saw just how "essential" Singaporeans considered bubble tea during circuit breaker, and thought about coming up with a lactation version of the beverage.

"Consuming more water would also help increase milk supply but as some people have difficulty consuming large amounts of plain water, our lactation bubble tea wouuld be a great alternative," she said.

There are currently seven different concoctions available, including brown sugar milk tea, honey peach tea and mango milk tea, and prices start from $3.50 a cup.

And the response from her customers has been positive thus far, shared Ng. "Many of our customers are bubble tea lovers and were very excited about our launch."

She added that there were customers who bought extra cups to freeze at home to have the drink whenever they want.

And you don't need to be breastfeeding to enjoy the lactation bubble tea. You can give it a go if you like the taste of red raspberry tea.

PHOTO: Milking Cow

However, you'll have to head down in person to get your fix as the store doesn't do deliveries and the drinks are only available on location during weekdays.

Address: Blk 421 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 #01-1161, Singapore 560421 Opening hours: Mon – Fri, 12 – 5pm