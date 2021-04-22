Ladies only: Get a full body massage for $45 with free flow tea and desserts at Han Dynasty

Ladies, do you need a break to unwind after a gruelling week of work? Look no further as Han Dynasty is having a promotion for their full body massages.

From now till May 25, their 60-minute sessions will be going for $45 (U.P. $55). If you prefer a longer session, you can opt for their 90-minute sessions for $70 (U.P. $80) and 120-minute sessions for $90 (U.P. $105).

On top of that, you can enjoy complimentary free flow tea and Chinese desserts.

The promotion is only valid for ladies and can be redeemed at their Alexandra Village, Balestier and Thomson outlets.

Do remember to make a reservation before visiting to avoid disappointment!

Address:



123 Bukit Merah Lane 1, #01-98, Singapore 150123

221, #04-01 Balestier Road, 329928

3 Jasmine Road, Singapore 576579

Deal ends: May 25

