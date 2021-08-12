Lady M Champagne Bar debuts with champagne mille crêpes and bubbly afternoon tea at ION Orchard

It doesn't get much more celebratory than cake and champagne, and Lady M's latest concept in Singapore is certainly worth breaking out the bubbly for.

Best known for its velvety Mille Crêpes, this New York cake empire is stepping up the sparkle with its first-ever champagne bar, set on the third floor of ION Orchard.

Branching out beyond bakes, the Lady M Champagne Bar has an indulgence for all hours with a sizeable champagne menu, a new afternoon tea experience, and upscale mains.

PHOTO: ladym

This is Lady M's sixth boutique in Singapore, and it's as pretty a picture as you might expect: a shimmering palette of white, gold, and navy, anchored by mirrored columns tinted in rose gold.

The open-concept space seats 44, with a choice of perching at the horseshoe-shaped bar counter or sinking into plush chairs at the main dining area.

Fronting the entrance is Lady M's signature display counter, flaunting an array of Mille Crêpes

You'll find the full range of Lady M bakes here, from their Signature Mille Crêpes to flavoured renditions like Green Tea and Rose ($14 per slice).

But the cream of the crop is undoubtedly the bubbly-laced Champagne Mille Crêpes ($25), exclusive to the champagne bar.

This holiday special makes a permanent return with silky layers of strawberry cream, crowned by gelee infused with raspberry-crisp Bruno Paillard Rose Premiere Cuvee Extra Brut. It's heady stuff.

Cake and champagne set. PHOTO: Instagram/ladymsg

To heighten the experience, pair your bakes with bubbles from the extensive champagne list.

Spanning non-vintages like the Louis Roederer Brut Premier ($28/glass, $139/bottle) to vintage gems like Champagne Deutz's Amour de Deutz Prestige Cuvee 2002 ($769/bottle), there's a respectable range for all budgets.

For simplicity, opt for the Cake & Champagne Set ($32) for your choice of cake slice paired with a flute of citrusy, apple-fresh Bruno Paillard Premiere Cuvee Extra Brut.

Lady M afternoon tea. PHOTO: Instagram/ladymsg

If you're planning to nibble away your afternoon, the Lady M Afternoon Tea ($60 per pax) offers just the dose of decadence.

Alongside a glass of Bruno Paillard Premiere Cuvee Extra Brut and your pick of tea, the set features two tiers of well-executed sweets and savouries.

Think fluffy circlets of bread topped with egg mayo and tobiko, flaky mushroom duxelles vol-au-vent, and still-juicy lobster chunks cradled on toast.

On the sweets side, you get a bite-sized taste of both the Signature Mille Crêpes and Champagne Mille Crêpes, along with berry-pink choux and fruit tartlets.

The tea isn't just an afterthought either — a gleaming trolley is wheeled to your table, and your selected tea blend is brewed in a graceful ritual before your eyes.

Lady M's organic tea blends are sourced from the Los Angeles-based label Art of Tea, with both cold brew iced and hot options on offer.

Our pick, the 6pm, is a wind-down brew of chamomile, lavender, and herbaceous whiffs of peppercorn without the heat.

Chilled Caviar Angel Hair. PHOTO: Instagram/sethluicious

For heartier fare, there's a small curation of sandwiches and pasta too, all exclusive to the champagne bar.

The Chilled Caviar Angel Hair ($40) is pricy but undeniably tasty, tossed in a zippy shio kombu dressing and sprinkled with black gold.

It's the Creamy Lobster Fettucine ($32), though, that we can't stop forking up — velvety sauce and generous helpings of wild Maine lobster chunks add up to a sure crowd-pleaser.

Lady M Champagne Bar is located at 2 Orchard Turn, #03-32/33 ION Orchard, Singapore 238801, p. +65 6509 0790. Open Sun-Thurs 11am-10pm, Fri-Sat 11am-10.30pm.

This article was first published in citynomads.