Guess who's back? Lady M returns to Singapore with Jewel Changi Airport outlet

Attention all Lady M fans, the wait is finally over!

After shutting all its outlets in Singapore earlier this year, the US patisserie has returned with a boutique in Jewel Changi Airport, it announced on Friday (April 17).

Starting April 21, the 44-seater eatery will offer Lady M's iconic mille crepes in various flavours alongside tarts, sponge cakes, crepe biscuits and soups.

It will also debut menu items specially developed for the Singapore market, said Lady M.

These include the Strawberry Blossom Mille Crepe — made with strawberry-infused sponge cake, paper-thin crepes topped with strawberry pieces and fresh strawberry cream — as well as the Earl Grey Mille Crepe, featuring fresh cream infused with whole tea leaves, golden crepes and a glossy tea glaze.

Both flavours of crepes are available as slices ($13.50) and nine-inch cakes ($138). Earl Grey Mille Crepe is also available in six-inch cakes ($108).

Another addition to the menu is the Taro Mochi Cream Cake ($138 for a 9-inch cake, $13.80 per slice) — which features pastry cream infused with premium Taiwanese Dajia taro and a hint of rum, layered between fluffy taro sponge cake and vanilla milky mochi.

Other offerings at the new boutique include the Checkers Sponge Cake ($128 for a 9-inch cake, $12.80 per slice), French Onion Soup ($12.80) and Green Tea Crepe Biscuits ($22).

Lady M is set to open two more outlets at IOI and Marina Link Mall by end-June.

It will also launch a pop-up for six months at Velocity in Novena starting April 24, offering selected whole cakes and slices for takeaway.

Speaking about the brand's return to Singapore, Lady M CEO Ken Romaniszyn said: "Singapore is a key market for us in Asia and our global team has worked hard on this reopening."

"We hope that Singapore will love the new ambience and experiences that our new team will roll out over the next few months."

Address: 78 Airport Blvd, #02-253, Singapore 819666

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm daily

[[nid:729376]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com