Lamborghini design-inspired villas in UAE sold out

A development of 40, six-bedroom villas in Dubai Hills, United Arab Emirates, developed by Emaar Properties and inspired by Automobili Lamborghini, have been fully sold, marking success for Automobili Lamborghini in its first move in the real estate arena.

The new Dubai Hills Vista development, due for completion by 2026, comprises of standalone multi-tiered villas and expansive gardens in a gated community, each featuring private pools and multiple parking places: The futuristic and elegant architecture is complemented with interiors inspired by the Lamborghini super sports car design.

Villa owners can choose from four different villa types with the option of furnishing their new homes with Automobili Lamborghini inspired furniture.

Located just 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport and Downtown Dubai, the Dubai Hills Vista development is part of Emaar's Dubai Hills Estate.

Each villa commands views from private rooftop lounges of the private 18-hole par-72 golf course and the Burj Khalifa skyline.

The extensive landscaped parkland of the gated Dubai Hills Estate community includes tennis and basketball courts, fitness trails and picnic areas, combining the best of rural living with accessibility to Dubai business and leisure districts.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.