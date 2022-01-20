Lamborghini embarks on its first NFT project

Lamborghini has announced it will be auctioning its first non-fungible token (NFT) project in its history.

Currently called the 'Lamborghini Space Key', the project was developed together with a yet undisclosed artist and limited to five units.

The work is made from pieces of advanced carbon fibre composite material that Lamborghini sent to the International Space Station in 2019 as part of a joint research project. Each of the five Space Keys is linked to an exclusive and purely digital artwork by the same artist through the QR code on the backside of the carbon fibre.

Further details will be shared in the following days and weeks, including the name of the artist of the Space Key and digital artwork, the nature of this unique piece of art, the auction house, as well as the date and time of the auction with the link to the auction registration.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.