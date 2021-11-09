Lamborghini launches its new 2021 kidswear autumn collection

Lamborghini has presented its new children's autumn/winter 2021 collection, developed in collaboration with Danish apparel firm Kabooki.

The new clothing range is said to reflect Lamborghini's DNA with garments that are described as dynamic and colourful, while evoking details from the super sports cars that come out of the factory at Sant'Agata Bolognese.

Available on Lamborghini's online store here, the collection combines boldness and functionality with a selection of jackets, sweatshirts, t-shirts, sweatpants and caps, expressing the essence of Automobili Lamborghini through new creative patterns that reinterpret the iconic elements of the cars, including the Y-camouflage pattern and glow-in-the-dark prints.

A special Christmas capsule is also available, featuring elaborations of the Automobili Lamborghini logoscript and an all-over Y pattern with fluorescent details.

